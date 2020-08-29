Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a single coronavirus today – an asymptomatic returnee from the Netherlands in state quarantine – bringing the total in Thailand to 3,411 since the outbreak began. A CSSA spokesperson said said the new case is 30 year old employee who arrived in Thailand on August 15 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. She tested positive in a second test done on Wednesday.
Of the 3,411 cases, 3,242, 0r 95%, have recovered, including 5 discharged in the past 24 hours. 111 remain in hospital. The death toll has stood unchanged at 58 since June 2. Today is the 96th consecutive day without a confirmed locall spread case of the virus.
To date, 1,839 cases have been reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 621 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.
Globally, cases rose by 281,528 over the previous 24 hours to 24.9 million, and the death toll increased by 5,663 to 841486, or 3.4%.
The US has the most cases at 6.1 million, and the most deaths at 185,901. Brazil comes second with 3.8 million, and 119,594 deaths.
Thailand ranks 121st among 211 affected countries.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai EnquirerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted nationally anytime soon
The deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said yesterday that the so-called “Phuket Model”, the island’s proposed “safe and sealed” program to reintroduce tourism from October, will not be implemented in the near future and rolled out to the rest of the country. She also encouraged Thai people ti “go on vacation to help the local economy”. She made no mention of the fact that millions of Thais are unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Last week there was a lot of hype about re-opening Phuket to limited, and highly restricted, tourism, but there were still many details not announced about […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Latest update – August 29. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Soon, it seems. The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
OPINION 9 months since the first outbreak in China, international borders remain mostly sealed. Most travellers, excepting certain categories, are prevented from leaving or entering in the majority of countries. The shutters went up in March and April in much of the world, a bit later in some countries, as governments and medical officials figure out how to safely re-open their borders, fearing another surge of Covid-19 within their borders. Whilst the latest coronavirus has now infected 24,906,503 people worldwide (as of 9am on August 29, Thai time), another 841,290 have succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 as the virus […]
House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)
Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts
Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
AirAsia revenue nosedives 98%
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted nationally anytime soon
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
- Expats2 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Thailand2 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid