Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a single coronavirus today – an asymptomatic returnee from the Netherlands in state quarantine – bringing the total in Thailand to 3,411 since the outbreak began. A CSSA spokesperson said said the new case is 30 year old employee who arrived in Thailand on August 15 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. She tested positive in a second test done on Wednesday.

Of the 3,411 cases, 3,242, 0r 95%, have recovered, including 5 discharged in the past 24 hours. 111 remain in hospital. The death toll has stood unchanged at 58 since June 2. Today is the 96th consecutive day without a confirmed locall spread case of the virus.

To date, 1,839 cases have been reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 621 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Globally, cases rose by 281,528 over the previous 24 hours to 24.9 million, and the death toll increased by 5,663 to 841486, or 3.4%.

The US has the most cases at 6.1 million, and the most deaths at 185,901. Brazil comes second with 3.8 million, and 119,594 deaths.

Thailand ranks 121st among 211 affected countries.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Enquirer

Trending