Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO

In a presumed suicide, a boxer from Yemen reportedly jumped to his death from his fifth floor hotel room in Chiang Mai. Police in Chiang Mai’s central district were informed of a man falling from a hotel in Sriphum subdistrict last night. At the scene, they found the body of 23 year old Ahmed “Kovid” al-Aidros, a Yemeni national, with injuries caused by the fall.

Officers questioned his Thai girlfriend, who reportedly told police that the dead man was a boxer who had been living in Thailand for more than two years and participated in boxing tournaments throughout the country.

“2 days ago, he picked me up from Phuket, to go on a trip to Chiang Mai Last night we talked about him being unable to find a boxing job due to Covid-19 before I went to bed, as we were planning to travel to Phrae the next day. I saw him walking out to the balcony, probably to smoke a cigarette, I thought, but he never returned, so I got up to check and saw that he had already jumped.”

Authorities speculate that the man might have decided to commit suicide due to the stress of being out of work.

The body was sent to Maharaj Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police have informed the office of the consulate-general of Yemen in Bangkok to contact the deceased’s family.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand