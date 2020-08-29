Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A fire at a golf course in in Chon Buri province’s Si Racha district last night destroyed over 50 golf carts. The damage is estimated in the tens of millions of baht. Firefighters were notified of the fire at a golf course in the Bang Phra sub-district at around 10:30pm. A video of the blaze can be seen here.

Fire engines, emergency responders along with Si Racha Police and reporters scrambled to the scene. The blaze was at a warehouse inside the golf course and it took about 30 minutes to bring it under control.

The course’s manager told police there were more than 50 golf carts in the warehouse, and all were totally destroyed by the fire. The damage is estimated at up to 40 million baht.

A security guard, told police that he saw the fire start from a battery charger attached to a golf cart. Police now believe the fire started when rain dropped on the charger, causing it to spark.

Forensic investigators are continuing their probe to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

