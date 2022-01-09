COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths

As Covid-19 infections continue to surge upward, the CCSA reported 8,511 new Covid-19 infections today, up 248 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,240,677 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,825 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,605 recoveries, up 260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,193,086 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 53,858 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,894 from yesterday, including 484 in the ICU ( down 78 over last week) and 113 on ventilators ( down 43 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 350 were brought in from international travellers, 20 were found in correctional facilities, 199 were identified by community testing, and 7,942 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,265 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

As talk grows for second booster shots, a fourth vaccine for people at risk, front line medical workers and similar, Thailand has surpassed 8 million people with their first booster shot. Over 51 million people have received their first Covid-19 shot, while fully vaccinated figures are catching up as 46.5 million people have received 2 doses.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

For the sixth day in a row, Chon Buri has surpassed Bangkok as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, while, interestingly, neighbouring Samut Prakan also topped Bangkok today.

Phuket has seen numbers surging each day, going from just 64 infections a week ago to almost 7 times higher today with 416 infections, moving up to the 30th most infected province in Thailand and the province with the fifth highest number of infections in today’s report.

Surin has been leapfrogging up the chart as well, with 36 infections reported the day before yesterday and 307 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 3 Chon Buri 921 ▲ 119,012 2 Samut Prakan 669 ▲ 135,202 1 Bangkok 598 ▼ 444,289 7 Nonthaburi 436 ▲ 62,292 30 Phuket 416 ▲ 20,505 25 Ubon Ratchathani 409 ▼ 25,682 35 Surin 307 ▲ 18,276 23 Khon Kaen 275 ▼ 26,071 20 Chiang Mai 268 ▼ 30,799 8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 217 ▼ 49,173

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 598 ▼ 444,289 2 Samut Prakan 669 ▲ 135,202 4 Samut Sakhon 154 ▲ 95,140 7 Nonthaburi 436 ▲ 62,292 14 Pathum Thani 130 ▲ 41,523 16 Nakhon Pathom 76 ▼ 35,702 18 Saraburi 65 ▲ 33,830 19 Ayutthaya 84 ▲ 33,271 32 Lopburi 61 ▼ 19,087 37 Nakhon Sawan 54 ▼ 17,960 40 Suphan Buri 37 ▲ 15,099 45 Phetchabun 58 ▲ 12,098 46 Nakhon Nayok 61 ▲ 11,414 47 Ang Thong 9 ▲ 11,327 48 Samut Songkhram 14 • 11,041 51 Phitsanulok 58 ▲ 9,888 55 Kamphaeng Phet 44 ▲ 8,634 58 Sukhothai 18 ▼ 6,422 61 Phichit 34 ▲ 5,533 69 Sing Buri 18 ▲ 3,616 70 Uthai Thani 18 ▼ 3,600 75 Chai Nat 19 ▼ 3,057 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chon Buri 921 ▲ 119,012 11 Rayong 159 ▲ 47,053 15 Chachoengsao 79 ▲ 36,374 22 Prachinburi 50 ▼ 27,189 28 Chanthaburi 47 ▲ 22,476 38 Sa Kaeo 14 ▼ 17,492 53 Trat 48 ▼ 9,592 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 268 ▼ 30,799 59 Chiang Rai 34 ▲ 6,016 64 Lamphun 19 ▲ 4,823 67 Uttaradit 16 ▼ 4,719 68 Lampang 57 ▲ 4,018 71 Mae Hong Son 11 ▼ 3,560 73 Nan 58 ▲ 3,193 76 Phayao 28 ▼ 2,985 78 Phrae 4 ▼ 2,162 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 135 ▲ 34,075 23 Khon Kaen 275 ▼ 26,071 25 Ubon Ratchathani 409 ▼ 25,682 29 Udon Thani 147 ▲ 21,822 33 Sisaket 115 ▲ 18,553 34 Buriram 159 ▼ 18,533 35 Surin 307 ▲ 18,276 41 Roi Et 52 ▼ 14,149 44 Maha Sarakham 76 ▼ 12,156 49 Kalasin 55 • 11,004 50 Chaiyaphum 38 ▼ 10,983 56 Sakon Nakhon 58 ▲ 8,310 60 Yasothon 39 ▲ 5,854 62 Nakhon Phanom 59 ▲ 5,360 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 ▲ 4,855 65 Nong Khai 44 ▼ 4,801 66 Loei 21 ▲ 4,724 72 Amnat Charoen 31 ▲ 3,290 74 Bueng Kan 16 ▼ 3,064 77 Mukdahan 17 ▼ 2,813 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 100 • 65,995 8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 217 ▼ 49,173 9 Yala 11 ▼ 48,710 10 Pattani 25 ▼ 48,562 13 Narathiwat 11 ▼ 42,230 21 Surat Thani 143 ▲ 29,149 30 Phuket 416 ▲ 20,505 36 Trang 33 ▲ 18,231 39 Chumphon 33 ▼ 16,552 42 Phatthalung 52 ▼ 14,103 43 Krabi 37 ▲ 12,369 52 Ranong 19 ▼ 9,883 54 Satun 30 ▼ 8,819 57 Phang Nga 56 ▲ 8,075 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 37 ▼ 42,536 24 Tak 42 ▼ 25,806 26 Phetchaburi 37 ▼ 24,672 27 Kanchanaburi 37 ▼ 24,248 31 Prachuap Khiri Khan 97 ▲ 20,410 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 20 ▼ 87,675

