COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: January 9 Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

As Covid-19 infections continue to surge upward, the CCSA reported 8,511 new Covid-19 infections today, up 248 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,240,677 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,825 total deaths from the pandemic.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,605 recoveries, up 260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,193,086 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 53,858 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,894 from yesterday, including 484 in the ICU ( down 78 over last week) and 113 on ventilators ( down 43 over last week).

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 350 were brought in from international travellers, 20 were found in correctional facilities, 199 were identified by community testing, and 7,942 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,265 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths | News by Thaiger

As talk grows for second booster shots, a fourth vaccine for people at risk, front line medical workers and similar, Thailand has surpassed 8 million people with their first booster shot. Over 51 million people have received their first Covid-19 shot, while fully vaccinated figures are catching up as 46.5 million people have received 2 doses.

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths | News by Thaiger

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

9JAN Covid-19 Tourist

 

 

For the sixth day in a row, Chon Buri has surpassed Bangkok as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, while, interestingly, neighbouring Samut Prakan also topped Bangkok today.

Phuket has seen numbers surging each day, going from just 64 infections a week ago to almost 7 times higher today with 416 infections, moving up to the 30th most infected province in Thailand and the province with the fifth highest number of infections in today’s report.

Surin has been leapfrogging up the chart as well, with 36 infections reported the day before yesterday and 307 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
3 Chon Buri 921 119,012
2 Samut Prakan 669 135,202
1 Bangkok 598 444,289
7 Nonthaburi 436 62,292
30 Phuket 416 20,505
25 Ubon Ratchathani 409 25,682
35 Surin 307 18,276
23 Khon Kaen 275 26,071
20 Chiang Mai 268 30,799
8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 217 49,173

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 598 444,289
2 Samut Prakan 669 135,202
4 Samut Sakhon 154 95,140
7 Nonthaburi 436 62,292
14 Pathum Thani 130 41,523
16 Nakhon Pathom 76 35,702
18 Saraburi 65 33,830
19 Ayutthaya 84 33,271
32 Lopburi 61 19,087
37 Nakhon Sawan 54 17,960
40 Suphan Buri 37 15,099
45 Phetchabun 58 12,098
46 Nakhon Nayok 61 11,414
47 Ang Thong 9 11,327
48 Samut Songkhram 14 11,041
51 Phitsanulok 58 9,888
55 Kamphaeng Phet 44 8,634
58 Sukhothai 18 6,422
61 Phichit 34 5,533
69 Sing Buri 18 3,616
70 Uthai Thani 18 3,600
75 Chai Nat 19 3,057
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chon Buri 921 119,012
11 Rayong 159 47,053
15 Chachoengsao 79 36,374
22 Prachinburi 50 27,189
28 Chanthaburi 47 22,476
38 Sa Kaeo 14 17,492
53 Trat 48 9,592
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 268 30,799
59 Chiang Rai 34 6,016
64 Lamphun 19 4,823
67 Uttaradit 16 4,719
68 Lampang 57 4,018
71 Mae Hong Son 11 3,560
73 Nan 58 3,193
76 Phayao 28 2,985
78 Phrae 4 2,162
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 135 34,075
23 Khon Kaen 275 26,071
25 Ubon Ratchathani 409 25,682
29 Udon Thani 147 21,822
33 Sisaket 115 18,553
34 Buriram 159 18,533
35 Surin 307 18,276
41 Roi Et 52 14,149
44 Maha Sarakham 76 12,156
49 Kalasin 55 11,004
50 Chaiyaphum 38 10,983
56 Sakon Nakhon 58 8,310
60 Yasothon 39 5,854
62 Nakhon Phanom 59 5,360
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 4,855
65 Nong Khai 44 4,801
66 Loei 21 4,724
72 Amnat Charoen 31 3,290
74 Bueng Kan 16 3,064
77 Mukdahan 17 2,813
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 100 65,995
8 Nakhon Si Thammarat 217 49,173
9 Yala 11 48,710
10 Pattani 25 48,562
13 Narathiwat 11 42,230
21 Surat Thani 143 29,149
30 Phuket 416 20,505
36 Trang 33 18,231
39 Chumphon 33 16,552
42 Phatthalung 52 14,103
43 Krabi 37 12,369
52 Ranong 19 9,883
54 Satun 30 8,819
57 Phang Nga 56 8,075
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 37 42,536
24 Tak 42 25,806
26 Phetchaburi 37 24,672
27 Kanchanaburi 37 24,248
31 Prachuap Khiri Khan 97 20,410
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 20 87,675

SOURCE: CCSA

 

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
    Recent comments:
    image
    Max1983a
    2022-01-09 17:09
    Death rate still stable. Hope hospitalization rate also stays the same and we are good! No need stupid lockdowns.
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      image
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
