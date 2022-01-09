Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
As Covid-19 infections continue to surge upward, the CCSA reported 8,511 new Covid-19 infections today, up 248 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,240,677 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,825 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,605 recoveries, up 260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,193,086 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
There are now 53,858 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,894 from yesterday, including 484 in the ICU ( down 78 over last week) and 113 on ventilators ( down 43 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 350 were brought in from international travellers, 20 were found in correctional facilities, 199 were identified by community testing, and 7,942 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,265 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
As talk grows for second booster shots, a fourth vaccine for people at risk, front line medical workers and similar, Thailand has surpassed 8 million people with their first booster shot. Over 51 million people have received their first Covid-19 shot, while fully vaccinated figures are catching up as 46.5 million people have received 2 doses.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
- Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
- Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
- 23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
For the sixth day in a row, Chon Buri has surpassed Bangkok as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, while, interestingly, neighbouring Samut Prakan also topped Bangkok today.
Phuket has seen numbers surging each day, going from just 64 infections a week ago to almost 7 times higher today with 416 infections, moving up to the 30th most infected province in Thailand and the province with the fifth highest number of infections in today’s report.
Surin has been leapfrogging up the chart as well, with 36 infections reported the day before yesterday and 307 Covid-19 cases yesterday.
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chon Buri
|921
|▲
|119,012
|2
|Samut Prakan
|669
|▲
|135,202
|1
|Bangkok
|598
|▼
|444,289
|7
|Nonthaburi
|436
|▲
|62,292
|30
|Phuket
|416
|▲
|20,505
|25
|Ubon Ratchathani
|409
|▼
|25,682
|35
|Surin
|307
|▲
|18,276
|23
|Khon Kaen
|275
|▼
|26,071
|20
|Chiang Mai
|268
|▼
|30,799
|8
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|217
|▼
|49,173
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|598
|▼
|444,289
|2
|Samut Prakan
|669
|▲
|135,202
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|154
|▲
|95,140
|7
|Nonthaburi
|436
|▲
|62,292
|14
|Pathum Thani
|130
|▲
|41,523
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|76
|▼
|35,702
|18
|Saraburi
|65
|▲
|33,830
|19
|Ayutthaya
|84
|▲
|33,271
|32
|Lopburi
|61
|▼
|19,087
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|54
|▼
|17,960
|40
|Suphan Buri
|37
|▲
|15,099
|45
|Phetchabun
|58
|▲
|12,098
|46
|Nakhon Nayok
|61
|▲
|11,414
|47
|Ang Thong
|9
|▲
|11,327
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|14
|•
|11,041
|51
|Phitsanulok
|58
|▲
|9,888
|55
|Kamphaeng Phet
|44
|▲
|8,634
|58
|Sukhothai
|18
|▼
|6,422
|61
|Phichit
|34
|▲
|5,533
|69
|Sing Buri
|18
|▲
|3,616
|70
|Uthai Thani
|18
|▼
|3,600
|75
|Chai Nat
|19
|▼
|3,057
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chon Buri
|921
|▲
|119,012
|11
|Rayong
|159
|▲
|47,053
|15
|Chachoengsao
|79
|▲
|36,374
|22
|Prachinburi
|50
|▼
|27,189
|28
|Chanthaburi
|47
|▲
|22,476
|38
|Sa Kaeo
|14
|▼
|17,492
|53
|Trat
|48
|▼
|9,592
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|268
|▼
|30,799
|59
|Chiang Rai
|34
|▲
|6,016
|64
|Lamphun
|19
|▲
|4,823
|67
|Uttaradit
|16
|▼
|4,719
|68
|Lampang
|57
|▲
|4,018
|71
|Mae Hong Son
|11
|▼
|3,560
|73
|Nan
|58
|▲
|3,193
|76
|Phayao
|28
|▼
|2,985
|78
|Phrae
|4
|▼
|2,162
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|135
|▲
|34,075
|23
|Khon Kaen
|275
|▼
|26,071
|25
|Ubon Ratchathani
|409
|▼
|25,682
|29
|Udon Thani
|147
|▲
|21,822
|33
|Sisaket
|115
|▲
|18,553
|34
|Buriram
|159
|▼
|18,533
|35
|Surin
|307
|▲
|18,276
|41
|Roi Et
|52
|▼
|14,149
|44
|Maha Sarakham
|76
|▼
|12,156
|49
|Kalasin
|55
|•
|11,004
|50
|Chaiyaphum
|38
|▼
|10,983
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|58
|▲
|8,310
|60
|Yasothon
|39
|▲
|5,854
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|59
|▲
|5,360
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|27
|▲
|4,855
|65
|Nong Khai
|44
|▼
|4,801
|66
|Loei
|21
|▲
|4,724
|72
|Amnat Charoen
|31
|▲
|3,290
|74
|Bueng Kan
|16
|▼
|3,064
|77
|Mukdahan
|17
|▼
|2,813
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|100
|•
|65,995
|8
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|217
|▼
|49,173
|9
|Yala
|11
|▼
|48,710
|10
|Pattani
|25
|▼
|48,562
|13
|Narathiwat
|11
|▼
|42,230
|21
|Surat Thani
|143
|▲
|29,149
|30
|Phuket
|416
|▲
|20,505
|36
|Trang
|33
|▲
|18,231
|39
|Chumphon
|33
|▼
|16,552
|42
|Phatthalung
|52
|▼
|14,103
|43
|Krabi
|37
|▲
|12,369
|52
|Ranong
|19
|▼
|9,883
|54
|Satun
|30
|▼
|8,819
|57
|Phang Nga
|56
|▲
|8,075
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|37
|▼
|42,536
|24
|Tak
|42
|▼
|25,806
|26
|Phetchaburi
|37
|▼
|24,672
|27
|Kanchanaburi
|37
|▼
|24,248
|31
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|97
|▲
|20,410
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|20
|▼
|87,675
SOURCE: CCSA
