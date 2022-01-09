Bangkok
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
Get your booster shots! Officials in the Nonthaburi Health Office announced that they would be offering free third and fourth vaccines as booster shots to all Thai people on January 13 and 14. The vaccines will be offered for free, but those who want to take advantage of the vaccination must register in advance for the shots.
Vaccines will be given to registrants in the compound of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand at the Kamthon Sindhavanda Sports Arena, located in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi on January 13 and 14. They have 7,000 vaccines available to administer as booster shots, though which brand of vaccine was not confirmed, so registration is necessary and limited.
The free booster shots are open to any Thai person who has received any of the following combinations of vaccines, with certain timing requirements:
- 2 doses of Sinovac vaccines
- the last dose must be received before December 13
- 2 doses of Sinopharm vaccines
- the last dose must be received before December 13
- 1 dose of Sinovac or Sinopharm followed by 1 dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine
- the last dose must be received before October 13
Those who fit the requirements must pre-register for the booster vaccine in advance. They will receive an appointment date and time that registrants are advised to follow carefully and arrive on time for their registered appointment. Officials warn that time and vaccines are limited and there will be no confirmation reminder before your appointed time slot so they remind those who sign up for booster shots must be responsible.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
Police searching Coconut Island for fresh market shooter
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable
Government to prevent price gouging on Covid-19 test kits
Bangkok to begin Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 next month
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government considers new restrictions as Omicron infections rise across Thailand
Recent comments: