Connect with us

Bangkok

Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 vaccines will be given for Thais as booster shots in Nonthaburi. (via Pixabay)

Get your booster shots! Officials in the Nonthaburi Health Office announced that they would be offering free third and fourth vaccines as booster shots to all Thai people on January 13 and 14. The vaccines will be offered for free, but those who want to take advantage of the vaccination must register in advance for the shots.

Vaccines will be given to registrants in the compound of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand at the Kamthon Sindhavanda Sports Arena, located in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi on January 13 and 14. They have 7,000 vaccines available to administer as booster shots, though which brand of vaccine was not confirmed, so registration is necessary and limited.

The free booster shots are open to any Thai person who has received any of the following combinations of vaccines, with certain timing requirements:

  • 2 doses of Sinovac vaccines
    • the last dose must be received before December 13
  • 2 doses of Sinopharm vaccines
    • the last dose must be received before December 13
  • 1 dose of Sinovac or Sinopharm followed by 1 dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine
    • the last dose must be received before October 13

Those who fit the requirements must pre-register for the booster vaccine in advance. They will receive an appointment date and time that registrants are advised to follow carefully and arrive on time for their registered appointment. Officials warn that time and vaccines are limited and there will be no confirmation reminder before your appointed time slot so they remind those who sign up for booster shots must be responsible.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-09 18:33
    33 minutes ago, Thaiger said: They have 7,000 vaccines available to administer as booster shots, Actually 7,000 on the 13th and 8,000 on the 14th, but even half-way correct is unusually accurate for Neill Fronde.
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-09 18:34
    2 minutes ago, DiggR said: Doesn't inspire confidence regarding the effacacy of the once touted Sinovac, Sinopharm and AZ vac's. ... and 15,000 doses will go nowhere ...
    image
    Rain
    2022-01-09 18:36
    3 minutes ago, Stonker said: Actually 7,000 on the 13th and 8,000 on the 14th, but even half-way correct is unusually accurate for Neill Fronde. Were so fortunate...
    image
    Guest1
    2022-01-09 19:00
    22 minutes ago, DiggR said: Doesn't inspire confidence regarding the effacacy of the once touted Sinovac, Sinopharm and AZ vac's. My guess, as long they can't give mRNA to all, Az is the Booster of choice. I am just wondering,…
    image
    yetanother
    2022-01-09 19:13
    "for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster" totally out of control , and people just continue to swallow this , perhaps either unthinking or unwilling to accept that they have been duped, what will it take ? 8 boosters ?
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Bangkok1 hour ago

      Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
      World5 hours ago

      France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
      image
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
      Tourism8 hours ago

      Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
      Tourism8 hours ago

      6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand8 hours ago

      How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
      China16 hours ago

      Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
      Phuket19 hours ago

      Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
      Chiang Mai20 hours ago

      23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
      Phuket1 day ago

      Police searching Coconut Island for fresh market shooter
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

      Government to prevent price gouging on Covid-19 test kits
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

      Bangkok to begin Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 next month
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand10 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism10 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket10 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending