World
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
French President Emmanuel Macron made waves recently when he came out hard against unvaccinated people saying that he would make life harder for them and “piss off” those who refused inoculation as it hurts the society as a whole. Yesterday, over 100,000 people came out to protest the government restricting the rights of people who refuse a vaccine all across France. At the same time, hundreds of thousands were diagnosed with Covid-19 in France’s growing pandemic.
Anti-vaxxers had held a previous protest on December 18 which drew about 25,500 people according to government estimates, 4 times less than this new vaccine protest. The numbers grew as the government has introduced new legislation in the face of mounting daily Covid-19 infection figures that would favour vaccinated people and restrict access to many events, venues, and services for those who refuse a vaccine.
The bill passed the lower house of Parliament in France on Thursday and still has to make it through the Senate, but new restrictions that would require people to prove they are vaccinated before being allowed to travel on trains, attend cultural events, or even eat out in restaurants could go into effect as soon as January 15.
Authorities at the Ministry of Interior estimated about 18,000 people marching in protest against a vaccine mandate in Paris with clashes leading to 10 arrests and 3 police officers receiving minor injuries. Demonstrators in the city fought through a cold rainy day to turn up in large numbers to the protest, largely unmasked, with signs reading “no to vaccine passes” and the single word “truth”. In Montpelier, police used tear gas during skirmishes that grew agitated, while 6,000 protesters were out in Toulon.
Around the rest of the country, officials estimate about 105,200 people against the vaccine joined in the protest, with seven minor injuries to police officers and 24 arrests total across the nation. While that number seems pretty significant for a large protest, it is only a third of the number of people who were diagnosed with having a Covid-19 infection on the same day.
Hospitals throughout France are feeling the strain of increased Covid-19 numbers and yesterday’s 303,669 new infections only further pressured a medical system already worn dangerously thin.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
Police searching Coconut Island for fresh market shooter
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable
Government to prevent price gouging on Covid-19 test kits
Bangkok to begin Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 next month
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government considers new restrictions as Omicron infections rise across Thailand
Recent comments: