Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month | The Thaiger

The government’s Covid-19 task force is to review current restrictions at the end of the month, but spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin says it’s too early to think about lifting them, particularly in provinces designated “highly-controlled”. He adds that while nearly all cases of the virus are being traced and managed, the government cannot promise that rules will be eased or lifted by the end of January. The CCSA will review the Covid situation in the country and may consider revising the status of some provinces.

While provincial governors have been given authority to set their own restrictions, some rules have come from the top, particularly for “highly-controlled” provinces like Chon Buri and Rayong in the east of the country. There are travel restrictions in place in many areas and bars and other entertainment venues have been shut.

The Pattaya News reports that the governors of Chon Buri and Rayong, as well as the spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, all echo the sentiments of the CCSA. Officials are calling for patience, promising that measures will be lifted as soon as it’s safe to do so. The measures have been a tough call for popular tourist destinations in the east of the country, such as Koh Chang in Trat, and Pattaya and Bangsaen in Chon Buri. The southern island of Phuket is also suffering as a result of strict restrictions imposed on people entering the province, which are likely to prove a deterrent for domestic tourists.

Meanwhile, hotels in Chon Buri continue to plead for a mandatory closure order, so that employees can qualify for state aid. To date, the plea has fallen on deaf ears.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

