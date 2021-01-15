Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger? | The Thaiger

You’re a budding vlogger. You have skills in writing, presenting and maybe even shooting videos. You look good in front of a camera and are comfortable being there.

You may have graduated from a video-making course or even started your own channel. Come and work for The Thaiger and we’ll train you to produce amazing and quality content.

This is a full time job working from our base in Asoke Road, Bangkok. You can be a Thai or a foreigner but your English skills must be excellent as you’ll be writing and presenting in English language.

Your qualifications are not as important as some examples of your work in front of the camera. If you don’t have some links to share with us with your application, please don’t apply.

