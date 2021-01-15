Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger? | The Thaiger

Thailand
Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger?
You’re a budding vlogger. You have skills in writing, presenting and maybe even shooting videos. You look good in front of a camera and are comfortable being there.
You may have graduated from a video-making course or even started your own channel. Come and work for The Thaiger and we’ll train you to produce amazing and quality content.
This is a full time job working from our base in Asoke Road, Bangkok. You can be a Thai or a foreigner but your English skills must be excellent as you’ll be writing and presenting in English language.
Your qualifications are not as important as some examples of your work in front of the camera. If you don’t have some links to share with us with your application, please don’t apply.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Pharmaceutical imports are being investigated after traces of the anti-anxiety pill diazepam were detected in the ketamine-based drug cocktail, known as “K powdered milk.” The narcotic cocktail is suspected of causing 7 deaths in Bangkok.
The Food and Drug Administration oversees imports of diazepam, also known by the brand name Valium, and has been asked to send a list of distributors over to the Narcotics Control Board for review. The Customs Department has also been asked to examine imports of pharmaceuticals.
Secretary general of the narcotics board, Vichai Chaimongkol, says diazepam is not available over the counter in Thailand. (Although, some pharmacies have been known to sell Valium without a doctor’s prescription.) He says authorities are investigating to find the source of the pharmaceutical drugs detected in the narcotic cocktail.
“From our initial investigation, the diazepam is likely to have been smuggled from abroad, or smuggled out of pharmacies.”
“K powdered milk is ketamine laced with a variety of narcotics. Police say it contains traces of heroin, methamphetamine, sleeping medication and diazepam. Apparently, there’s also another ketamine-based drug cocktail called “Talaysai,” which is apparently much stronger than “K powdered milk,” a friend of an apparent overdose victim told police.
Vichai says he suspects the drug cocktail containing diazepam is produced in a large scale operation, adding it’s unlikely a small-scale dealer would mix in the pharmaceutical drugs because it would be too expensive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Price control on 55 items, face masks and alcohol included
The government decided to maintain the price control list for 55 product items including face masks, raw materials for medical face mask production, alcohol (not the stuff you drink!) and alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and recyclable paper.
According to the Commerce Minister Jurin Lakanawisit, price controls on 55 items for daily use will continue, especially the price for face masks. A maximum retail price for medical face masks will be 2.50 baht for each one, excluding cloth face masks. The policy will preserve medical face masks for doctors and health workers in the first place and encourage people to use cloth face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 instead.
Measures for face masks are still the same as last year. Manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers are required to inform the Internal Trade Department of the production cost, price, production volume, export and import volume, stocks and price labels. The export of over 500 pieces of face mask also needs prior approval from the department.
Other products and services under the price control measures include…
- Food: garlic, rice paddy, milled rice, corn, eggs, cassava, wheat flour, powdered/fresh milk, sugar, vegetable/animal oil and pork.
- Consumer products
- Farm-related products: fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors, rice harvesters
- Construction materials
- Pape
- Petroleum
- Medicines
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Health officials concerned with “family clusters” after baby tests positive for Covid-19
Health officials are concerned about the increasing cluster infections among family members, friends and colleagues after a 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with an infected family friend.
The baby’s mother and 7 year old brother also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the director-general of the Institute for the Prevention and Control of Urban Disease, Vicharn Pawan. The friend had visited the family in the Bang Bon area. The friend later reported symptoms of loss of smell and tested positive for Covid-19 at a local hospital.
In Thailand’s new wave of Covid-19 infections, 49% of the cases in Bangkok are asymptomatic, according to Vicharn. Only 29% of cases in Bangkok were asymptomatic in the first wave of cases, he adds.
Many infections are related to the cluster at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon and clusters at entertainment venues in Pin Klao, Thon Buri and Bang Na.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
Government launches suicide prevention committee to help suffering citizens
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger?
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation
Price control on 55 items, face masks and alcohol included
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
Wildfires hit Mae Hong Son’s Pai district
Drug trafficking suspects arrested after shootout with police, 1 injured
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Health officials concerned with “family clusters” after baby tests positive for Covid-19
High school students call for final exams to be postponed due to Covid-19
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
- Bangkok4 days ago
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
- Environment4 days ago
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach