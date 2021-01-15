Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, has confirmed a proposal to charge foreign tourists a fee of 300 baht per visit. The fee will be used to develop tourist destinations as well as providing visitors with insurance benefits while in the Kingdom. The proposal has been approved by the National Tourism Policy Committee and is set to be announced in the Royal Gazette once it goes into effect.
Phiphat, who’s expecting around 10 million people to visit Thailand this year, says the fee will ensure anyone who gets sick or is injured can receive medical treatment. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, 34 baht of the 300 baht fee will go towards insurance coverage. Chote Trachu from the Tourism Ministry says the fee was supposed to be implemented last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant it was postponed and will now begin this year.
Despite the introduction of the Special Tourist Visa, Thailand has struggled to regain much of its lost international tourism. The mandatory 14-day quarantine is thought to play a large part in people’s reluctance to visit, particularly if paired with quarantine or self-isolation restrictions in their home countries. In addition, a surging second or third wave in many places around the world has resulted in strict lockdowns, meaning it will be at least the second half of this year before international tourists start to arrive in any meaningful numbers.
Given the downturn, the TAT has until recently been pinning its hopes on the domestic market. However, the resurgence of Covid-19 within the Kingdom has had a significant impact on homegrown tourism. While the TAT previously predicted 100 million domestic trips last year, this forecast has been revised down to 95 million.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Government launches suicide prevention committee to help suffering citizens
A suicide prevention team is being created to help those in despair, says Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who will chair the committee. The ministries of Social Development and Human Security, Education, and Justice, as well as several other government bodies, will all play a role in the committee’s work.
Anutin says the committee will work to ensure people are aware of their rights and welfare entitlements, as well as trying to help them manage their problems. The team will also screen people considered “at risk”, such as those battling substance addition, people who have previously tried to commit suicide, and those who are suffering with mental illness.
According to a Nation Thailand report, around 53,000 – 54,000 people in Thailand try to commit suicide each year, with around 4,000 succeeding. Since 2017, the suicide rate has been on the increase and is particularly prevalent among males, who make up the majority of victims. 2020 figures show that the financial implication of Covid-19 has played a significant role in deaths by suicide.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Pharmaceutical imports are being investigated after traces of the anti-anxiety pill diazepam were detected in the ketamine-based drug cocktail, known as “K powdered milk.” The narcotic cocktail is suspected of causing 7 deaths in Bangkok.
The Food and Drug Administration oversees imports of diazepam, also known by the brand name Valium, and has been asked to send a list of distributors over to the Narcotics Control Board for review. The Customs Department has also been asked to examine imports of pharmaceuticals.
Secretary general of the narcotics board, Vichai Chaimongkol, says diazepam is not available over the counter in Thailand. (Although, some pharmacies have been known to sell Valium without a doctor’s prescription.) He says authorities are investigating to find the source of the pharmaceutical drugs detected in the narcotic cocktail.
“From our initial investigation, the diazepam is likely to have been smuggled from abroad, or smuggled out of pharmacies.”
“K powdered milk is ketamine laced with a variety of narcotics. Police say it contains traces of heroin, methamphetamine, sleeping medication and diazepam. Apparently, there’s also another ketamine-based drug cocktail called “Talaysai,” which is apparently much stronger than “K powdered milk,” a friend of an apparent overdose victim told police.
Vichai says he suspects the drug cocktail containing diazepam is produced in a large scale operation, adding it’s unlikely a small-scale dealer would mix in the pharmaceutical drugs because it would be too expensive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger?
You’re a budding vlogger. You have skills in writing, presenting and maybe even shooting videos. You look good in front of a camera and are comfortable being there.
You may have graduated from a video-making course or even started your own channel. Come and work for The Thaiger and we’ll train you to produce amazing and quality content.
This is a full time job working from our base in Asoke Road, Bangkok. You can be a Thai or a foreigner but your English skills must be excellent as you’ll be writing and presenting in English language.
Your qualifications are not as important as some examples of your work in front of the camera. If you don’t have some links to share with us with your application, please don’t apply.
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
B.T.
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:33 am
Mr.Pipat ,day without your miscarriage idea is lost day.Instead of encourage tourist to come and spend money in clean ,safe ,corruption and dual price free environment another brilliant idea.
J West
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:39 am
By comparison to past proposals, mildly comical, given that “ tourists” already purchase two separate “mandatory” insurance policies, one international and one issued by Thai companies.
Fred glue
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:48 am
Is it still 1,000 baht to leave Bangkok airports for international flights, I can’t remember.. to leave Sydney on a international flight it cost you $128.62 Ozzie dollars, (economy) about 3,200 baht. The best one in that price is the hidden noise pollution tax, (believe that -that is true) for you too fly from (Perth) Australia to London in business class return , the hidden tax on that flight is $455.00 Ozzie dollars, around 10,000 baht.
(Such is life) Ned Kelly, 🧐
Kim
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:52 am
I generally support the mandatory health insurance requirement for any foreign visitors to Thailand, which for Thai nationals, is reciprocal for all EU/Schengen countries and the US, Australia, however, the idea of now charging foreigners an additional thb 300 where only 11.5pct goes towards insurance contribution is outright deranged and crazy and im sure it will have the adverse effect of what was wished for.
dave
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:05 am
Like it says in the article, the mandatory 14 day quarantine jail sentence that we get to pay 50 thousand baht for is what is keeping the real money out of Thailand. Time to change or go broke.
Mr cynic
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:19 am
Why should tourists pay to develop tourist destinations in thailand.perhaps the thai government should pay to develop them after all they are in their country.
Also be very interested to see the policy documents for the 34 baht insurance to see what level of cover is provided.