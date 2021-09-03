Coronavirus (Covid-19)
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
In the battle to get access to high-quality vaccines in Thailand, October is set to see an upgrade with the initiation of administering a mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses for patients. The deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said today Thailand will receive about 10 million Pfizer vaccines arriving each month beginning in October.
The government now plans to supplement the first dose of domestically-produced AstraZeneca with a second dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine 1 to 3 months later. While mixing vaccine brands is still controversial with less data on efficacy and safety, many agree that the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination is a step up from the current mixture of Sinovac and AstraZeneca commonly in use in Thailand today.
Mixing vaccines received a recommendation from the Medical and Health Emergency Operations Centre on August 25 saying that the decision was based on research in Thailand and abroad with new data indicated that mixing vaccines is safe and effective. The plan is to administer one of the two vaccine mix and match combinations, either Sinovac and AstraZeneca or AstraZeneca and Pfizer, to eligible recipients over the age of 18.
The Disease Control Department also said that either Pfizer or AstraZeneca will be used as a booster shot given to patients who are unvaccinated and fell ill with Covid-19 within 1 to 3 months from the booster shot date. The booster will be given to Covid-19 patients that have not already been vaccinated or who were infected with Covid-19 within two weeks of being vaccinated before the vaccine would become effective.
Health authorities fear that with the emergence of the Delta variant the goal of achieving herd immunity by reaching a 70% vaccination rate in Thailand before the end of 2021 may not be attainable anymore.
Vaccine procurement seems to finally be accelerating though, as the Thai government expect to see 8 to 10 million Pfizer vaccine each month between October and December and 6 million Sinovac vaccines by the end of the year. They also predict 7 to 8 million AstraZeneca vaccines in September, 10 million more in October, and 13 million vaccines in November and again in December. If the prediction is realized, it would result in 60 to 67 million vaccines arriving in Thailand by the end of 2021.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
Heavy rains in Pattaya bring some fun but also casualties
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime4 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Crime2 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Bangkok3 days ago
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
- Bangkok3 days ago
Train that was bombed over the weekend in Southern Thailand resumes service
Recent comments: