Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A new plan launches in October to mix 1 shot of AstraZeneca and 1 of Pfizer (via Clinical Trials Arena)

In the battle to get access to high-quality vaccines in Thailand, October is set to see an upgrade with the initiation of administering a mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses for patients. The deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said today Thailand will receive about 10 million Pfizer vaccines arriving each month beginning in October.

The government now plans to supplement the first dose of domestically-produced AstraZeneca with a second dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine 1 to 3 months later. While mixing vaccine brands is still controversial with less data on efficacy and safety, many agree that the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination is a step up from the current mixture of Sinovac and AstraZeneca commonly in use in Thailand today.

Mixing vaccines received a recommendation from the Medical and Health Emergency Operations Centre on August 25 saying that the decision was based on research in Thailand and abroad with new data indicated that mixing vaccines is safe and effective. The plan is to administer one of the two vaccine mix and match combinations, either Sinovac and AstraZeneca or AstraZeneca and Pfizer, to eligible recipients over the age of 18.

The Disease Control Department also said that either Pfizer or AstraZeneca will be used as a booster shot given to patients who are unvaccinated and fell ill with Covid-19 within 1 to 3 months from the booster shot date. The booster will be given to Covid-19 patients that have not already been vaccinated or who were infected with Covid-19 within two weeks of being vaccinated before the vaccine would become effective.

Health authorities fear that with the emergence of the Delta variant the goal of achieving herd immunity by reaching a 70% vaccination rate in Thailand before the end of 2021 may not be attainable anymore.

Vaccine procurement seems to finally be accelerating though, as the Thai government expect to see 8 to 10 million Pfizer vaccine each month between October and December and 6 million Sinovac vaccines by the end of the year. They also predict 7 to 8 million AstraZeneca vaccines in September, 10 million more in October, and 13 million vaccines in November and again in December. If the prediction is realized, it would result in 60 to 67 million vaccines arriving in Thailand by the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DiggR
2021-09-03 22:58
58 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: "the decision was based on research in Thailand and abroad with new data indicated that mixing vaccines is safe" not being funny but where did Thailand get enough amounts of AstraZeneca and Pfizer to perform…
image
Bob20
2021-09-03 23:04
Last week we were told Sinovac was nearly 100% effective, remember? We wondered why the mix with AZ was necessary if it was so good on its own. But the mix with AZ was even better we were told. Now…
image
DiggR
2021-09-03 23:08
7 minutes ago, 9S_ said: Pretty sure the WHO opposes this since there’s no studies on vaccine mixing. Pretty sure you would be a bit off the mark. 13Jul21 The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on vaccines said in…
image
Bob20
2021-09-03 23:15
11 minutes ago, DiggR said: Health authorities fear that with the emergence of the Delta variant the goal of achieving herd immunity by reaching a 70% vaccination rate in Thailand before the end of 2021 may not be attainable anymore.…
image
DiggR
2021-09-03 23:24
Nice catch Bob, I noted the herd immunity reference but the article referenced is 2 months old and things have evolved. Although there may still be a chance for elephant herd immunity in Thailand.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
North East3 hours ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime3 hours ago

4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Sponsored10 hours ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime4 hours ago

Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand6 hours ago

Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
Guides7 hours ago

7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Guides7 hours ago

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Politics8 hours ago

Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Guides8 hours ago

Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thailand9 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
Economy10 hours ago

80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket11 hours ago

Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending