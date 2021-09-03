Crime
Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
A policeman’s swagger was the downfall that led to the identification and subsequent arrest of a gold jewellery shop robber today in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. A man dressed in a food delivery outfit robbed a gold shop and shot the shop owner on Wednesday and was later identified as a local police officer.
The robber entered the Yaowarat gold shop at the Pak Chong branch of Big C shopping centre wearing a pink food delivery shirt and baring a 9mm pistol which he used to intimidate the employees. The 39 year old owner was in the shop at the time and was resistant to the police officer’s robbery attempt, which resulted in the assailant firing a shot through the owner’s left arm. The gunshot passed through his arm and into his back, causing a serious wound.
The thieving police officer managed to nab 126 baht weight of gold jewellery from the shop, valued at around 3.5 million baht, mostly in gold necklaces. He fled the shop after the grab and gunshot and took off on a motorcycle.
Police at the Pak Chong police station examined CCTV footage from the security cameras throughout the Big C shopping centre looking for clues as to the identity of the criminal. It was then that the superintendent of the station noticed that the gold shop robber walked in a manner similar to the way Pol Cpl Anucha Boon-arak walked around the same Pak Chong Police station he ran. And, though masked, the robber did bear a striking resemblance to the 25 year old local officer.
The station police were joined by investigators from the Provincial Police Region 3 to track down the suspect after he did not respond to any contact efforts. He was arrested in his home nearby today. When he was interrogated, police say he admitted to committing the crime and even revealed where he had hidden the loot.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
Heavy rains in Pattaya bring some fun but also casualties
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime3 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Crime2 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Bangkok2 days ago
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
- Politics17 hours ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Recent comments: