Connect with us

Hua Hin

Hua Hin opts for quarantine-free re-opening, similar to Phuket sandbox

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Krista

The head of Hua Hin Recharge, which aims to re-open the popular tourist spot from October 1, says the programme will be similar to the Phuket sandbox scheme. Krod Rojanastien adds that he’s confident Hua Hin can achieve the required herd immunity in time.

The Bangkok Post reports that as of yesterday, 55% of Hua Hin’s 90,564 residents have been vaccinated, with 59.2% of those having had their first dose and 22.2% fully vaccinated. Krod plans to ask Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn for help in allocating 30,000 – 40,000 vaccine doses by this month.

Krod is optimistic that if Thailand’s infection rate keeps dropping, the country could be put back on the safe list for international visitors. He says Hua Hin is targeting 100,000 foreign tourists in the last quarter of the year, generating around 1.2 billion baht.

“If the infection rate in Thailand continues to drop and many countries put Thailand back on the safe list, we can expect a travel rebound in the last 3 months.”

There are currently 56 of Hua Hin’s 200 hotels operating, each of which has applied for the Safety and Health Administration Plus accreditation. Foreign tourists arriving under the Hua Hin Recharge programme will be permitted to travel independently or book tour packages through the scheme, which covers an area of around 86 kilometres between Hua Hin Municipality and the Nong Kae district.

Fully vaccinated visitors will be required to take a PCR test on arrival at the airport and will then be taken directly to their hotel. Once their result comes back negative, they can leave the hotel and explore freely.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Hua Hin tourism operators are also working with the Public Health Ministry on a plan to open Hua Hin airport to wealthy tourists arriving by private jet. Krod says such tourists are a significant market for wellness tourism.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin40 seconds ago

Hua Hin opts for quarantine-free re-opening, similar to Phuket sandbox
Crime27 mins ago

Calls for former police chief’s wealth to be investigated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases
Sponsored21 hours ago

Finding the best roasted coffee in Thailand with Coffee Culture

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket officials look to vaccinated domestic visitors for tourism lifeline
Bangkok16 hours ago

Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Thailand16 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s Phu Nam Rom border with Myanmar to reopen tomorrow for cargo
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions
Thailand17 hours ago

Supreme Court acquits 6 PAD leaders, gives 3 other prison terms
Thailand17 hours ago

Thai health officials warn against eating raw earthworms after video of “spicy worm salad” goes viral
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Red Zone restaurants reopen, policeman ‘not dead’ | August 31
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Regulations for flights between “dark red” provinces set
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,666 new cases; provincial totals
News20 hours ago

7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Thailand21 hours ago

Samut Prakan facility to burn about 28,000 kilograms of drugs today
Video22 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Autopsy confirms suffocation, some travel restrictions lifted | August 31
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending