Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
The Japanese embassy in Bangkok made an announcement today that their government will again donate AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand. Japan donated 1.05 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand at the beginning of July and have declared that another shipment of 300,000 vaccines will be forthcoming.
The second shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan is slated to arrive on September 8, this coming Wednesday. The Japanese shipment will have 775 oxygen concentrators to aid in the care of patients with severe Covid-19 infections as well as equipment for the cold chain system that is essential to keep vaccines at a low temperature during storage, transportation, and distribution of vaccines.
In addition to helping Thailand, Japan has allocated some vaccines to other Southeast Asian countries. The government is donating a total of 440,000 vaccines to countries in the area, with 300,000 of those going to Thailand. Taiwan and Vietnam will split the remaining 140,000 vaccines to help with their Covid-19 outbreaks, though the exact number for each country was not specified.
The embassy made the announcement alongside a factsheet explaining that, long before these vaccines, Japan and Thailand have been working together over the past decade to assist each other during times of crisis including Thailand’s 2011 floods and the Great East Japan Earthquake. The Covid-19 aid is a continuation of these friendly relations.
The release someone confusingly refers to it as “Four pillars of Japan’s cooperation”, though the introductory text mentions 3 and the subsequent list includes 5. These are:
- 1.35 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated in total.
- 775 oxygen concentrators valued at US $1.8 million.
- Cooperation in developing drug treatments, testing capability, and virus surveillance with a US $5.5 million budget. This includes accelerating infections disease diagnosis through the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, researching Covid-19 antibodies with the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University, and working with the National Institute for Health to improve quality control on vaccines, monitoring mutations, and analysing pathogens.
- Allocating US $12.25 million for UN agency cooperations. $750,000 will be a partnership with Japan and UNICEF for equipment to refrigerate vaccines. $11.5 million is for a renovation of the National Laboratory at the National Institute for Health, a scientific command centre for Covid-19 research and development.
- US $50 million to create the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Heavy rains in Pattaya bring some fun but also casualties
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
Koh Larn resorts accused of encroaching on coastlines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime4 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Crime2 days ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Bangkok3 days ago
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
- Politics22 hours ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
- Sponsored2 days ago
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa