Covid-19 cases linked to Ang Thong cockfighting spreads to neighbouring provinces | The Thaiger

Covid-19 cases linked to 2 cockfighting arenas in the central province Ang Thong have spread to neighbouring provinces, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Cockfighting is now temporarily banned in various provinces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Out of the 38 cases linked to the cockfighting areas, 68% of the cases are asymptomatic, according to the CCSA. 30 of cases were detected in Ang Thong, which is 100 kilometres north of Bangkok, while 3 cases were reported in Ayutthaya, 3 cases in Sing Buri, 1 in Nonthaburi and 1 in Suphan Buri.

Health officials say they believe they have contained the outbreak linked to the cockfighting arenas and say they believe all contacts from the outbreak have been traced.

The centuries-old blood sport is legal in Thailand. Cockfighting draws large crowds who often gamble, which is illegal.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

