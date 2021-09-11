Connect with us

Covid-19 AFTERNOON UPDATE Saturday: provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 afternoon update totals and provincial totals. (via NNT)

Covid-19 infections and deaths have been fairly consistent over the past week but today’s 253 deaths reported over the last 24 hours is a disappointing jump from the 189 deaths reported yesterday. The number of daily Covid-19 infections remained steadily around the 15,000 mark for more than a week, with the past 24 hours seeing 15,191 infections. 726 of those reported infections were from prisons in Thailand.

Meanwhile, 18,721 patients were released from care in hospitals, field hospitals and other medical facilities, continuing the positive trend of having more people recovering from Covid-19 each day than are being infected. This trend has continued for the past 2 weeks.

In Phuket, a record of 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day ended a week of jumps in the death toll, which saw in one week almost the same amount of deaths Phuket saw in the past 5 months. The daily infection numbers this month:

SEPTEMBER
1

204

 2

235

 3

242

 4

240
5

241

 6

232

 7

234

 8

219

 9

211

 10

238

 11

 

In the provinces, Bangkok remains the province with the highest infections with 3,364; neighbouring Samat Prakan had 1,308 while the other surrounding Bangkok provinces had in the hundreds. Chonburi in the East jumped to close to 1000 again with 991 infections, and Ratchaburi leads the West again with 629 infections. Prachuap Khiri Khan saw 53 new infections as Hua Hin wrestles the pros and cons of reopening.

In the South, the Deep South saw the most infections, particularly Songkhla with 473 new cases, while the Phuket Sandbox saw 238 infections today and the Samui Plus program had 170 new infections in its province, Surat Thani.

The North is still the least affected region with all provinces uncovering less than 40 infections, Chiang Mai the most infected with 38 new cases. And in the Northeast, only Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani had over 100 new infections, with 182, 156, and 131 respectively.

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand, Saturday, 11 September 2021

  • 1,368,144 people infected (+15,191)
  • 1,216,112 recovered (+18,721)
  • 137,859 receiving treatment
  • 14,173 deaths (+253)
  • Number of people who received vaccines
    • 1st dose: 26,954,546 (+323,285)
    • 2nd dose: 12,063,643 (+432,647)
    • 3rd dose: 613,673 (+2,571)
    • Total: 39,631,862

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Neill Fronde

Trending