Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families

Considered high-risk for contracting Covid-19 due to their frequent close interaction with the public, the Royal Thai Police launched a proactive screening campaign for officers and their family members to be tested for Covid-19. Mobile testing units have been dispatched from police headquarters to provide antigen tests to stations, starting with Bangkok.

The national police force has created 10 mobile units to pilot the program, starting with the police stations at Phlap Phla Chai 1 and Phlap Phla Chai 2 in Bangkok. 4 people will staff each of the mobile units, with 2 handling driving and registration, and the other 2 trained to conduct the Covid-19 testing.

On the first day of the pilot program, 120 police officers and local residents were tested by the mobile units using the antigen test kits. Any test that returns with a positive result will be referred for full RT-PCR testing to confirm the Covid-19 diagnosis. Then those thought to be infected will be given Favipiravir antiviral tablets and chest x-rays while they wait for official results, which can take up to 24 hours.

Police will also test local citizens in the area with the mobile units as well in testing events the police will arrange. Those who test positive there will be assisted in getting the relevant treatment they need.

Overall, the Royal Thai Police have been involved in testings that have screened over 77,000 people all around Thailand. They have identified 287 Covid-19 infections in total, with 43 of those being members of the public. The majority of the infections were found in the family member of police officers, with 98 officers identified to be infected with Covid-19 and 146 of their family members infected with the virus.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

