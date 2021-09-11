Bangkok
Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Considered high-risk for contracting Covid-19 due to their frequent close interaction with the public, the Royal Thai Police launched a proactive screening campaign for officers and their family members to be tested for Covid-19. Mobile testing units have been dispatched from police headquarters to provide antigen tests to stations, starting with Bangkok.
The national police force has created 10 mobile units to pilot the program, starting with the police stations at Phlap Phla Chai 1 and Phlap Phla Chai 2 in Bangkok. 4 people will staff each of the mobile units, with 2 handling driving and registration, and the other 2 trained to conduct the Covid-19 testing.
On the first day of the pilot program, 120 police officers and local residents were tested by the mobile units using the antigen test kits. Any test that returns with a positive result will be referred for full RT-PCR testing to confirm the Covid-19 diagnosis. Then those thought to be infected will be given Favipiravir antiviral tablets and chest x-rays while they wait for official results, which can take up to 24 hours.
Police will also test local citizens in the area with the mobile units as well in testing events the police will arrange. Those who test positive there will be assisted in getting the relevant treatment they need.
Overall, the Royal Thai Police have been involved in testings that have screened over 77,000 people all around Thailand. They have identified 287 Covid-19 infections in total, with 43 of those being members of the public. The majority of the infections were found in the family member of police officers, with 98 officers identified to be infected with Covid-19 and 146 of their family members infected with the virus.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police launch mobile Covid-19 testing for officers and families
Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya20 hours ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Phuket4 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok20 hours ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping