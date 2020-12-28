CCSA warns daily Covid-19 cases could exceed 4 digits if public is not careful | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA warns daily Covid-19 cases could exceed 4 digits if public is not careful

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Matichon Online
The government seems to be warning Thais of a worse case scenario if the public doesn’t abide by disease control measures. If people aren’t careful, especially in high risk provinces, daily new Covid-19 cases could rise to thousands or even tens of thousands by mid-January, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

While no nationwide lockdown has been imposed, Taweesilp is advising the public to refrain from socialising to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve.

“If nothing is done, daily new cases could soar to four or five digits this month or by the middle of next month… But if we cooperate with one another, the curve will be 45 degrees and new daily new cases will be at three digits. The best solution is to refrain from socialising, and then the graph will run flat.”

The chair of the CCSA and secretary general of the National Security Council, Nathapol Nakpanit, says provinces that have been declared as “maximum control zones” and “control zones” need to implement Covid-19 prevention measures to keep daily cases low. The measures depend on the cooperation from government officials, business operators and residents.

In “maximum control zones” with a high number of Covid-19 cases, infections must be quickly traced to identify people and businesses that are considered “at risk.” People who are “at risk” must quarantine and businesses linked to an infection must close or limit their operating hours.

Those in high risk areas are also encouraged to work from home and schools are advised to hold classes online.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Peter

    Monday, December 28, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Beyond parody.
    Welcome to the real world Thailand. Been waiting for this all year.
    Now the table’s are turned. Expats and quarantining idiots are in for a rude awakening.
    Meanwhile, the rest of the developed world has started vaccination. Meanwhile, Thailand spends its money on going to the moon or submarines, instead of buying available vaccines.
    Yes, Poverty John, i know Thailand is due to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine, but when and for how many?
    Someone tell these Thai f1ckwits that it’s an expotentially growing virus.
    4 figures is an understatement.

  2. Avatar

    Rip255

    Monday, December 28, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    If the testing was on par with other nations, they’d have 1000+ cases daily already. A couple more weeks of the spread will show this.

    They are chasing their tail. The best message they can send to the public is to protect old people. Young people have nothing to fear.

    You only need to vaccinate the oldest 20% of the population urgently. Under 65’s have a very low mortality rate.

    So vaccinate the oldies and healthcare workers, and get back to business.

    • Avatar

      London Al

      Monday, December 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      And those with underlying health problems, of which there are a lot, I see this poor chap who just died in Thailand had diabetes and asthma

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Rayong illegal gambling employee dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 mins ago

on

Monday, December 28, 2020

By

Rayong illegal gambling employee dies after testing positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN News

A man who worked at a gambling den in Rayong died after testing positive for Covid-19, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha announced this evening. The 45 year old man, who also had underlying conditions related to asthma and diabetes, became sick and died on the way to the hospital, according to Satit. No other details have been released.

Nearly 100 people in Rayong, many linked to the illegal gambling den, have tested positive for Covid-19. Thailand currently has a record high of 2,045 active Covid-19 cases with more than 1,000 cases involving migrants working in Samut Sakhon.

Thailand now has 61 Covid-19 related deaths. The last Covid-19 related death was on November 6. A 66 year old retired government worker who returned to Thailand from the United Kingdom died after testing positive while in quarantine.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, December 28, 2020

By

Welcome to 2021 &#8211; Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Documentation, including your current Covid status and vaccination details, will become 2021’s biggest challenge as governments, businesses, and the travel industry try and re-establish some sort of workable way forward.

Several companies and technology groups are developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter public building, sports stadiums, movie theatres, or even other countries.

One is the Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based non-profit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum.

The new app will allow users to upload medical data and generate a QR code ‘health certificate’ without revealing sensitive information.

For travel, the app can lists health pass requirements relating to the countries you intend to visit.

The next challenge facing the world after populations become more widely inoculated will be privacy issues and representing the effectiveness of the different vaccines.

Are you worried about privacy? Do you think all countries will require such documentation for travel? How about entering public buildings or shops? Let’s hear your comments below…

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

Monday, December 28, 2020

By

Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล

The Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Prior to testing positive for the virus, the governor had an hour-long meeting on Sunday with public health officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who is now in quarantine at his home.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweeslip Visanuyothin confirmed the governor’s positive result today. More than 1,000 people in Samut Sakhon have tested positive for Covid-19, Most cases are linked to a seafood market in Mahachai and affecting a large migrant community who work in the fishing hub.

“The official has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions.”

All of the health officials wore masks throughout Sunday’s meeting at the Samut Sakhon Hospital. Anutin says doctors consider him at low risk of catching the virus because he wore a mask.

Following the governor’s positive test result, Anutin had a swab test. He says his first test was negative. Test results from the other senior officials at the meeting are pending.

CCSA Update: 144 new Covid-19 cases

144 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. Many of the cases are linked to the outbreaks at a Samut Sakhon seafood market and at a Rayong gambling den. 15 of those cases were detected in quarantine from those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is raised to 6,285 with 4,180 recoveries. 2,045 people are currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, a record high in active cases in Thailand.

The Samut Sakhon outbreak, just southwest of Bangkok, affected a large migrant community. In mass testing rolled out after the recent spike in cases, 14 more migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19, the CCSA announced today. Altogether, 1,370 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, Taweeslip says.

New cases linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster” include 2 cases in Pathum Thani, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Nakhon Nayok, 17 in Nakhon Pathom, 5 in Samut Prakan, 10 in Bangkok and 1 each in Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Sukhothai.

For cases related to the “Rayong cluster,” 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rayong, 1 in Chon Buri and 1 in Chiang Mai.

Health officials say 49 cases are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Cases under investigation include 7 in Bangkok, 5 in Chon Buri, 35 in Rayong, 1 in Nakhon Pathom and 1 in Nonthaburi.

Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of December 27, according to Worldometers.

Samut Sakhon governor tests positive for Covid-19, public health minister in quarantine | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

