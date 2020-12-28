CCSA warns daily Covid-19 cases could exceed 4 digits if public is not careful | The Thaiger

The government seems to be warning Thais of a worse case scenario if the public doesn’t abide by disease control measures. If people aren’t careful, especially in high risk provinces, daily new Covid-19 cases could rise to thousands or even tens of thousands by mid-January, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

While no nationwide lockdown has been imposed, Taweesilp is advising the public to refrain from socialising to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve.

“If nothing is done, daily new cases could soar to four or five digits this month or by the middle of next month… But if we cooperate with one another, the curve will be 45 degrees and new daily new cases will be at three digits. The best solution is to refrain from socialising, and then the graph will run flat.”

The chair of the CCSA and secretary general of the National Security Council, Nathapol Nakpanit, says provinces that have been declared as “maximum control zones” and “control zones” need to implement Covid-19 prevention measures to keep daily cases low. The measures depend on the cooperation from government officials, business operators and residents.

In “maximum control zones” with a high number of Covid-19 cases, infections must be quickly traced to identify people and businesses that are considered “at risk.” People who are “at risk” must quarantine and businesses linked to an infection must close or limit their operating hours.

Those in high risk areas are also encouraged to work from home and schools are advised to hold classes online.

