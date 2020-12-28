Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28
The CCSA has reported 144 new Covid-19 infections today – 115 local infections, 14 migrant workers and 15 quarantined arrivals. The total number of cases in Thailand, since February is 6,285. 2,045 people are currently receiving medical treatment in Thailand for the coronavirus.
The local infections are all linked to the cluster in Samut Sakhon 10 days ago. The current outbreak has now affected some 38 provinces across the country.
Sukhothai province has 1 case, Pathum Thani 2, Nonthaburi 2, Nakhon Nayok 2, Nakhon Pathom 17, Samut Sakhon 1, Samut Prakan 5, Bangkok 10 and Lop Buri 1.
• Local infection cases linked to gambling in Rayong province, consisted of 21 new cases in Rayong, 1 in Chon Buri and another in Chiang Mai today. The new hub of Covid-19 infections has surfaced in Rayong, 40 kilometres south of Pattaya, linked to a local illegal casino in the main city district. 106 cases have been identified there since Saturday.
The Rayong police chief has been transferred to an inactive post at the Royal Thai Police Office over the surge in Covid-19 infections in the province.
• Meanwhile, the Samut Sakhon governor has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now quarantined in a hospital for treatment. He had an hour-long meeting yesterday with public health officials, including the Public Health Minister Anutin who is now quarantining at his home.
• In other news the Samut Sakhon provincial stadium in the main city district is being converted into a field hospital with a capacity of over 500 beds. The facility has been fast-tracked to provide Covid-19-related services for some of the 4,000 Burmese migrant workers currently in quarantine in the seafood market area.
It is one of 3 temporary field hospitals being established to cope with the outbreak.
In the first days after the cluster was detected, 44% of the people tested were positive for Covid-19 infection. That percentage has now dropped to 12% as people continue to be tested.
• Around the country there has been a tug at both ends of Thailand’s groaning domestic travel industry. More Thais and local expats have been travelling but there has been a marked drop off in the past few days as travellers are now wary about travelling during the current 2nd surge of cases in Thailand.
Today, fewer flights took off from Phuket airport and airlines have rescheduled a number of flights and reported higher than usual no-shows on existing flights. There are currently no specific travel restrictions between airports in Thailand.
• Thailand’s Department of Health Service Support is demanding a private hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district to remove advertising for people to pre-order their Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccines they were advertising were from the US biotech firm Moderna.
While the Moderna vaccine is now approved by food and drug authorities in Canada and the US, the vaccine still needs approval from Thailand’s FDA. At this stage no Covid-19 vaccines have been certified for use in Thailand.
The advertisement were placed on social media on December 26 stating that the hospital was offering a Covid-19 vaccination. Of course, they were flooded with enquires. The hospital has not declared how many people responded to the promotion or paid booking slots for the proposed vaccine.
• As the government confronts its latest battle with a new outbreak of Covid-19, the TAT announced today that a total of 3,065 foreign tourists arrived in November, only the second month that long-stay visitors have been allowed in since the borders were largely closed to foreign visitors in April.
The 3,065 foreign tourists las month is a lot fewer than the usual 3.5 million arrivals for November last year.
In October, 1,201 foreign visitors were allowed in.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from victims of a fatal traffic accident where a 2 pickup trucks collided, killing 2 people and injuring 4. Police say the man pretended to help emergency responders during the rescue and stole valuables from both the deceased and the injured victims.
The accident occurred around 11:50am this morning on Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district, northeast of Bangkok. Police say a Isuzu pickup truck heading north swerved, crossing over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan pickup truck heading south.
A man and woman in an Isuzu pickup truck died at the scene. A passenger was thrown out of the truck and seriously injured. In the other pickup truck, 3 men were seriously injured and rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.
The accident blocked traffic on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway. Police did not give any additional details about the man that allegedly stole from the victims.
Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO
Documentation, including your current Covid status and vaccination details, will become 2021’s biggest challenge as governments, businesses, and the travel industry try and re-establish some sort of workable way forward.
Several companies and technology groups are developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter public building, sports stadiums, movie theatres, or even other countries.
One is the Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based non-profit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum.
The new app will allow users to upload medical data and generate a QR code ‘health certificate’ without revealing sensitive information.
For travel, the app can lists health pass requirements relating to the countries you intend to visit.
The next challenge facing the world after populations become more widely inoculated will be privacy issues and representing the effectiveness of the different vaccines.
Police raid factory, arrest man and detain 11 migrant workers
After announcing a crackdown on labour traffickers, police arrested a Chinese man who allegedly illegally operated a rubber glove factory and employed undocumented migrants.
After a spike in Covid-19 cases involving more than 1,000 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, many who worked in the Mahachai area fishing hub, police said they would investigate migrant trafficking and make major arrests.
Before the recent outbreak, authorities tightened border patrol to prevent migrants from entering Thailand illegally and potentially spreading the virus. After the spike in cases involving a vast majority of migrant workers, authorities announced they have shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers.
The Crime Suppression Division, Food and Drug Administration and Lam Lukka officers raided the factory in Pathum Thani, a province north of Bangkok. Police say 11 undocumented Cambodian men and women were packing goods when the factory was raided.
42 year old Luk Foey, who allegedly operated the factory and hired the workers, was arrested for illegally producing medical gloves. The migrant workers were detained by police. 7 million medical gloves were confiscated and will be examined to see if they are up to standards.
