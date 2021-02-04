CCSA Update: 809 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

809 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,181 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported at total of 22,058 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

The overall coronavirus situation in Thailand is improving, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA. He says most new cases are typically clustered in certain locations, like Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections.

751 cases were detected in active case finding rolled out primarily in the Covid-19 hotspot, Samut Sakhon, which is just southwest of Bangkok. Many infections clusters in the coastal province were detected at factories and among migrant worker dormitories.

Out of the new cases, 45 cases were detected in hospitals and healthcare facilities while 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: CCSA

