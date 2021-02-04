CCSA Update: 809 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 809 new Covid-19 cases
809 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,181 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported at total of 22,058 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
The overall coronavirus situation in Thailand is improving, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA. He says most new cases are typically clustered in certain locations, like Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections.
751 cases were detected in active case finding rolled out primarily in the Covid-19 hotspot, Samut Sakhon, which is just southwest of Bangkok. Many infections clusters in the coastal province were detected at factories and among migrant worker dormitories.
Out of the new cases, 45 cases were detected in hospitals and healthcare facilities while 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: CCSA
Thailand
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive this month, despite EU export restrictions – Public Health Ministry
While there’s no exact date on the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public that the first order of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month, despite the European Union’s restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine exports. The National Vaccine Institute is working on getting the first shipment this month, according to the ministry’s permanent secretary.
Thailand ordered doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine, which is also expected to arrive this month. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Thailand and the first 50,000 doses, which would be shipped from Italy, are still expected to arrive this month despite the new restrictions requiring all vaccine exports to be authorised by the EU.
Since Thailand placed its order with AstraZeneca before the EU announced its restrictions on overseas vaccine exports, the order will not be affected, according to the ministry’s permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit. He added that the National Vaccine Institute is working to make sure the first shipment is delivered this month.
“The EU said clearly the suspension has not covered any order made before the announcement. We are abiding by that announcement but we still have the chance to get a vaccine shipment this month.”
In Thailand’s first phase of immunisations, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable groups in areas considered to be at the highest risk of Covid-19.
Thailand health officials are also expecting the first Sinovac vaccine shipment of 200,000 doses to arrive this month. However, neither the Thai nor the Chinese food and drug administrations have approved the privately-owned Sinovac vaccine.
Indonesia approved the Chinese-made vaccine, and administered the first injection in the country to President Joko Widodo last month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has given the go-ahead to another stimulus measure, this time aimed at social security beneficiaries. The scheme, known as Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) will provide recipients with a cash payment via the Pao Tang application. All social security beneficiaries are eligible, provided they are Thai nationals and do not have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.
Nation Thailand reports that a person’s monthly wage does not form part of the eligibility criteria, as this could lead to problems in the workplace. Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin says recipients can expect to receive between 3,000 and 4,500 baht a month but did not confirm the duration of the scheme. He says the finer details of the scheme will be agreed by Friday, with the proposal going before Cabinet for final approval next week.
The scheme is expected to be up and running by March, with Suchat saying around 9 million of the 11 million social security scheme members will qualify for the handout.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Most Thai provinces have been Covid-free for 7 days – CCSA
The government’s Covid-19 task force says 46 Thai provinces have had no new case of Covid-19 for 7 days. Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says another 14 provinces have not recorded any infections at all in the latest outbreak. However, both the central province of Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients, 1 of whom is understood to be a doctor. The districts of Muang and Kantharawichai have been classed as “maximum control” areas, with strict restrictions in place.
Meanwhile, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak began, has reported 777 new infections, of which 667 were in migrant workers. The province has now had nearly 13,000 cases to date. Taweesilp says the proactive tracing and testing currently being carried out by officials is proving costly and time-consuming, as it costs 2,000 baht to trace and test each at-risk individual. He adds that the CCSA would prefer to have people’s cooperation, instead of the government having to impose laws to stop the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
