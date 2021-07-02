Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA says no new restrictions are needed to fight Covid-19

Neill Fronde

Published 

16 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Gen Natthapol Nakpanich said current Covid-19 restrictions are adequate. (via irpc.co.th)

With Covid-19 infections surging and spreading throughout the country, and daily infection numbers rising along with an increasing death toll, officials have decided what additional measures need to be taken to cope with the situation: none. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced that the rules and restrictions in place now are adequate in the fight against the increasing Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand.

The man who runs the CCSA’s daily operations, Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, has said that further restrictions like lockdowns are curfews would not be necessary to fight the current infections and outbreaks. He believes that strict enforcement of the regulations already in place and a non-stop focus on speeding up vaccination efforts should be enough to battle the virus.

“There will be no need for more restrictions because we do not want to increase the burden on the people.”

The CCSA has been working closely with the Public Health Ministry on solutions for the Covid-19 crisis that had been so well contained in Thailand last year but has now put the country on the high-risk list globally. They came to the conclusion that the existing measures are adequate but need to be enforced more thoroughly for both businesses that may flout the law and individuals who may not follow all the rules and safety measures.

While they don’t believe that further restrictions are lockdowns are necessary, they do admit that they recognize the worrisome increase in Covid-19 infections that are plaguing Thailand throughout the country currently. The death toll has hit new record numbers in each of the last 3 days, with 61 people reported today to have died from Covid-19. Daily reported infections have also jumped by about 10% each of the last 3 days.

The CCSA thinks that the devastating and deadly third wave of Covid-19 in Thailand may give way to an even worse fourth wave with the more contagious Delta variant sweeping through the country presently.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 seconds ago

CCSA says no new restrictions are needed to fight Covid-19
Thailand20 mins ago

Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment
Best of53 mins ago

Top 5 best hotels in Phuket

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand still plans to fully reopen on October 15, despite Covid-19 uptick
Thailand2 hours ago

Crepe seller alleges he was abducted, threatened by Nonthaburi police officer
Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox: European flights have 400 people arriving Saturday
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox trickle: Friday’s arriving international flights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,087 new cases and 61 deaths; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

NACC to establish 5 panels looking into pricey lamp controversy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

More than 100 doctors sent to Bangkok as Covid-19 deaths hit a record high
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Khon Kaen schools closed until July 16 as Covid continues to spread
Thailand5 hours ago

Construction workers blamed for Covid outbreaks
Indonesia5 hours ago

Emergency restrictions to be imposed in Indonesia as Covid infections surge
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending