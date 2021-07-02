Taxi explodes after hitting truck, driver burns to death

Early this morning, a taxi cab in Bangkok hit a freight truck. The taxi then exploded, trapping the driver inside who burned to death.

The incident happened on “On Nut Road”, says Pornprasit Malamai, investigation chief at Prawet police station

The fire ripped through the cab taking fire crews over 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The fire was so severe, a backhoe on the back of the truck was also damaged.

It took a further 2 hours to extract the charred remains of the taxi driver.

Pipat Uppasan, the 29 year old driver of the fright truck, says he was taking the digger from a construction site to a garage. Reportedly, he took an illegal U-turn which led to the taxi driver’s incineration. And the damage to the backhoe.

According to Thai media, a witness reported to police that he watched the trapped taxi driver waving his hands in an apparent appeal for help before the car exploded and the fire overtook him.

Police say Pipat may face a charge of reckless driving causing a death.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

