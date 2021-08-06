CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok

With the latest wave of Covid-19 showing no sign of abating, nearly 100,00 patients are home isolating in Bangkok. Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirmed the latest figure, adding that all patients are being cared for.

“The number of patients in home isolation in Bangkok reached almost 100,000 as of August 5. All sectors are working hard to ensure people are looked after safely and quickly.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, there are 232 centres helping to care for home-isolating patients in the capital. Apisamai adds that people who suspect they may be infected can now purchase antigen test kits after the Public Health Ministry changed the rules on the availability of ATKs.

A total of 19 test kit brands have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, with more expected to be added. The kits can only be purchased at authorised hospitals or pharmacies and cannot be sold online or at convenience stores. Apisamai says the National Health Security Office has also earmarked a budget of 1 billion baht for the purchase of 8.5 million kits, which will be provided to the public.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that since July 20, around 20% of people who have used ATKs have tested positive for Covid-19.

“According to the policy of the Department of Medical Services, people who are infected with Covid-19 must be given timely medical treatment. If test results show positive, don’t panic. Just register by calling 1330 or contact the hospital where you were tested.”

Today, Thailand reported yet another record high of 21,379 new infections and 191 deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

