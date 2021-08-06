Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases and 191 deaths

The number of Covid-19 infections and deaths continues to rise and hit record highs. Today, 21,379 new Covid-19 cases and 191 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. On Wednesday, the daily case count exceeded 20,000 and the daily fatality count hit a high of 188.

There are now 212,926 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 685,821 infections. Over the past 24 hours since the last count, 22,172 Covid-19 patients have recovered and returned home.

Out of the new cases today, 484 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Other updates…

From March 12 to July 30, around 5.7% of the foreign residents in Thailand have been vaccinated against the coronavirus through the Thai government’s campaign. Most of the 280,075 foreign residents who received at least one dose of the vaccine have been migrant workers from Myanmar due to the cluster outbreaks at construction camps and factories. Only 20,903 foreign residents who are 60 years old or above, a priority group in the immunisation campaign, have received a dose of the vaccine.

Bangkok extended its closure order on non-essential businesses and venues until August 31. The order, closing places like parks, museums, and hair salons, is in addition to the disease control measures set by the CCSA which classifies Bangkok as a “dark red” zone under maximum and strict control with nightly curfews, closure orders and travel restrictions.

