Global Covid-19 infections soar past 25 million | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global Covid-19 infections soar past 25 million
Covid-19 infections around the world surpassed 25 million today, with India setting a grim new record for the highest single-day rise in cases, 78,761. Roughly a million new cases have been detected globally every 4 days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally. The surge in India, a country of 1.3 billion people, comes as the government further eased lockdown restrictions on the weekend to ease pressure on the sagging economy. Even countries like New Zealand and South Korea, which had brought their outbreaks largely under control, are now battling new clusters of infection.
In Latin America, the hardest-hit region, coronavirus deaths in Brazil crossing 120,000, second only to the US. A researcher at public health institute Fiocruz said:
“Brazil’s curve has stabilised now, but at a very dangerous level: nearly 1,000 deaths and 40,000 cases per day. And Brazil still isn’t past the peak.”
Nearly 847,000 people have died of Covid-19 globally, and no vaccine or effective treatment is available yet; governments have been forced to resort to some form of social distancing and lockdowns to fight the spread of the virus.
In New Zealand, which went more than 100 days without local transmission before the current cluster emerged, masks will become mandatory tomorrow on public transport and flights. Tightened virus curbs kicked in on today in South Korea, which is also battling fresh clusters, including in the greater Seoul region, home to half the nation’s population.
Despite the horrifying numbers, there has been steady opposition to lockdowns and social distancing in many countries, often because of their crushing economic cost. Resistance has come from the extreme right and left of the political spectrum, as well as from conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine campaigners.
In Berlin on yesterday, around 18,000 people gathered to march against coronavirus restrictions, but police stopped the rally because many were not respecting social distancing measures.
Protesters waved German flags and shouted slogans against Chancellor Angela Merkel often used by the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
Some carried signs promoting widely debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines, facemasks and 5G communications. Similar protests were held in London and Zurich, where people carried signs supporting the far-right QAnon movement, which promotes, with no credible evidence, bizarre theories about Satan-worshipping cabals and “deep state” plots.
The pandemic has upended economies and societies around the world, and halted most large gatherings, from sport and music to religion and politics. The world’s top sport, culture and music events are struggling with the challenge of hosting spectators while reducing the risk of virus transmission, including even the Olympic Games in Japan, which have been postponed for a year.
But there was some good news yesterday in New York, once among the world’s biggest coronavirus hotspots: visitors raised their arms, clapped and lined up to get tickets as New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened its doors after a 6 month closure.
“It means that there is some semblance of normalcy. The Met has been a part of New York history for over 150 years… So this is a big first step.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
UPDATE: Amidst the “plans” and “models” being proposed by the government to re-open Thailand to some form of general tourism (nothing confirmed yet), there’s also been some pushback from operators in some of the hardest hit areas. The government had proposed the Phuket Model as a way of kicking off tourism from early October. But the model involves a mandatory 14 day quarantine, another 7 days on the island and then tourists able to travel beyond. The limited flights, 14 day quarantine, expensive “registered” hotels and testing regime were seen to be impediments to possible success. (New information) Under the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Second locally produced Covid-19 vaccine proves effective in monkey trials
A doctor at Chulalongkorn University yesterday announced that announced tests of a new locally produced Covid-19 vaccine on monkeys have proven successful. The head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre, Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, says the latest vaccine, which uses proteins from tobacco leaves, was been tested on mice and monkeys with satisfactory results and will now go through a purification process before being tested in humans. The vaccine is developed by a Thai company named “Bai Ya”. “This vaccine is not the same as the one being developed by physicians at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Latest update – August 30. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Soon, it seems. The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 […]
Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered
Unknown man severely injured in Pattaya after motorbike strikes barrier – VIDEO
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Survey: majority support students’ freedom of expression
Global Covid-19 infections soar past 25 million
Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house
3 Cambodian men arrested for Pattaya knife attack
Second locally produced Covid-19 vaccine proves effective in monkey trials
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Bangkok clinic accused of botched cosmetic surgery after patient dies
Surat Thani forest ranger found dead
Pattaya man arrested after firing pistol in public
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Expats3 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Thailand3 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
- Crime3 days ago
6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam
Toby Andrews
August 30, 2020 at 3:15 pm
Tragic, but still deaths have not even reached a million yet – 847.000.
The last estimated population of the world is 7,800,000.000.
According to Cancer Research, there were 9.6 million deaths to cancer in 2018.
The fear of these virus is totally out of proportion to the danger of the virus.