Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

The governor of the eastern Thai province of Rayong has given the go-ahead for bars and other entertainment venues to re-open after they were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The province has now gone 9 days without a new case of the virus. On February 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration changed Rayong’s status from red to orange, making it a “control zone”.

Technically, bars could have re-opened at that stage, along with gyms, cinemas, and schools. However, a cautious governor chose to only re-open schools at the time, meaning Rayong was the only orange zone where bars and entertainment venues remained shut. Many residents were unhappy with the governor’s decision, saying they were losing money while still being able to travel to nearby Pattaya for a drink and to frequent nightlife venues that were open.

With the latest lifting of restrictions in the Rayong, nearly all shuttered businesses have been allowed to reopen, with the exception of cock-fighting and fish-fighting venues, due to the illegal gambling associated with such events. Illegal gambling dens are blamed in part for the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.

Bars and other entertainment venues are permitted to remain open until 11pm, while restaurants can once more sell alcohol and offer in-house dining. However, all venues must enforce Covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mask wearing, as well as ensuring customers check in with the Thai Chana app.

Meanwhile, Bangkok remains a red zone, with all bars and entertainment venues still closed and the sale of alcohol in restaurants banned.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

