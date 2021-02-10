Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published 

53 mins ago

 on 

Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
PHOTO: Wikimedia
The governor of the eastern Thai province of Rayong has given the go-ahead for bars and other entertainment venues to re-open after they were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The province has now gone 9 days without a new case of the virus. On February 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration changed Rayong’s status from red to orange, making it a “control zone”.

Technically, bars could have re-opened at that stage, along with gyms, cinemas, and schools. However, a cautious governor chose to only re-open schools at the time, meaning Rayong was the only orange zone where bars and entertainment venues remained shut. Many residents were unhappy with the governor’s decision, saying they were losing money while still being able to travel to nearby Pattaya for a drink and to frequent nightlife venues that were open.

With the latest lifting of restrictions in the Rayong, nearly all shuttered businesses have been allowed to reopen, with the exception of cock-fighting and fish-fighting venues, due to the illegal gambling associated with such events. Illegal gambling dens are blamed in part for the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.

Bars and other entertainment venues are permitted to remain open until 11pm, while restaurants can once more sell alcohol and offer in-house dining. However, all venues must enforce Covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mask wearing, as well as ensuring customers check in with the Thai Chana app.

Meanwhile, Bangkok remains a red zone, with all bars and entertainment venues still closed and the sale of alcohol in restaurants banned.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

By

Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine "failure"
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Thailand’s Public Health Minister has refuted accusations that the government has failed to procure Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner, demanding that the media stop confusing the public. A somewhat vexed Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand cannot be compared with other countries as the Kingdom now has a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally. This will make it easier to obtain and distribute the vaccines without having to wait on supplies from overseas.

“Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination programme. But when a second wave occurred, it was necessary to adjust the plan. While the second outbreak was the result of violations of laws – illegal entry and gambling — some are trying to point the finger of blame at public health officials. I don’t want anyone to compare the Thai public health system with other countries because Thailand ranked high on the list of countries that are successful in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.”

In January, Thailand was ranked 4th of 98 countries for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Australian think-tank, The Lowy Institute. However, the government has been criticised by some for not signing up to the Covax agreement in the early days of the pandemic. Covax is an alliance of organisations, that includes the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, which aims to guarantee the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. The alliance supplies poor countries with free or low-cost vaccines, but Thailand is classified as “self-financing”.

The Bangkok Post reports that countries that joined the Covax agreement are now starting their vaccine rollouts. Thailand decided not to join the programme, choosing instead to strike deals with manufacturers directly. Anutin says the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines should arrive this month and will be given to priority individuals. He has also confirmed that the private sector and local administrations are not authorised to purchase vaccines. Several business groups and representatives on the southern island of Phuket had proposed funding the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, with the aim of achieving herd immunity and being able to open to international tourists from October 1.

Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Kingdom will take delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month, with a further 800,000 arriving next month, and 1 million in April. Health officials say Thailand will have vaccinated 50% of its population by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 189 new Covid-19 cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 189 new Covid-19 cases
PHOTO: Post Today

189 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,301 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 23,746 coronavirus infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

123 of the new infections were linked to high risk areas including 109 in Samut Sakhon. 56 cases were detected in active case finding with 50 cases in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Samut Songkhram and 2 in Nonthaburi. The other 10 new cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

CCSA Update: 189 new Covid-19 cases

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

By

World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO

The world of tourism has been turned upside down, not just in Thailand but around the world. Globally, it’s certainly the hardest hit industry from the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down hotels, tour companies, grounding aeroplanes and putting millions out of work.

Before we look at the latest situation, and predictions for Thailand, let’s take a quick tour of some of the other world top tourist spots and their experiments with re-opening amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

DUBAI

MALDIVES.

COSTA RICA

BALI

THAILAND

In Thailand, the gravity of the impact on the country’s tourist sector appears to have eventually sunk in. After a year of hubris that the world’s tourists were ready to burst through Thailand’s doors, even the perennially-positive TAT governor Yuttthasak Suphasorn admitted that it will be another 2-3 years before any semblance of a tourism industry returns.

His comments were made at the same time as industry leaders urge the Thai government to save what is left of the shattered tourism sector, before it is too late and there is literally nothing for foreign tourists to return to.

