Sick pet cats and dogs to be tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea | The Thaiger

Cat and dog owners in Seoul, South Korea are now asked to keep their pets 2 metres away from both people and other pets while sick cats and dogs with flu-like symptoms will be tested for Covid-19. The new health measures for pets comes after the country reported its first feline coronavirus case in January when a kitten in the South Gyeongsang tested positive for the virus. The kitten was in the same religious facility as more than 100 people who contracted Covid-19.

While Covid-19 typically spreads from human to human, in rare cases the virus can spread from humans to animals, or even from animals to humans. Pet cats and dogs in various countries have tested positive for Covid-19. Some other animals like mink, gorillas and tigers have also been infected with the virus.

The pet Covid-19 testing campaign started on Monday and Seoul’s disease control official Park Yoo-mi says cats and dogs will be tested by a team of health workers which includes a veterinarian, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Only cats and dogs with symptoms of a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and an increase of secretion from the eyes or nose will be tested. Park says cats and dogs that test positive for Covid-19 must quarantine at the owner’s home for 14 days.

“Please keep your dogs at least 2 metres away from people and other pets when walking them, and strictly follow antivirus measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands.”

SOURCE: Aljazeera

