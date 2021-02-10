Outrage on Twitter as rape scenes continue to be portrayed in Thai soap operas | The Thaiger

Thailand
Outrage on Twitter as rape scenes continue to be portrayed in Thai soap operas
It’s a debate that’s been raging in Thailand for years now, and yet, little appears to have changed. The portrayal of rape in Thai soap operas, done in a manner which critics say normalises sexual assault and victim blaming, is once more under fire. Thai PBS World reports that yesterday, the hashtag #ข่มขืนผ่านจอพอกันที (#NoMoreRapeOnScreen) became the fastest trending hashtag on Twitter, featuring in 275,000 tweets. Another hashtag, #BanMiaJumPen, was used in over 204,000.
The social media backlash was a result of a rape scene in the popular soap, Mia Jum Pen (“Wife on Duty”). In the scene, the rapist filmed his assault of a female character. In another scene, the victim, who has been hospitalised, is asked how many times she was raped, but the scene that has provoked the most fury is one that shows a male character’s “disgust” with the rape victim, when he thinks his wife was raped.
Angry Twitter users accuse soap opera makers of reinforcing victim blaming and rape culture in Thailand, a country where women are often blamed for men sexually assaulting them.
Amanda Obdam, Miss Universe Thailand 2020, also took to Twitter to vent her fury:
Meanwhile, others slammed the statement made by the soap opera’s producer, in which she tried to justify the scene.
“I want to show that being kidnapped or being abused is scary, therefore, women should learn how to be more careful and aware.”
Her words only served to fuel the Twitter fire, with netizens accusing her of victim blaming, instead of men being shown that they need to respect women. Some of the comments are below.
“It’s bad enough that Thai TV dramas are still full of rape scenes, the heroine falling in love with the hero after he raped her, “bad women” punished by rape.”
“The media is a significant contributor to the rape culture in Thailand. We’ve seen many Thai soap operas creating scenes where the male lead rapes the female lead. Although people have been calling for an end to such narratives, they are still everywhere, and those scenes imply that rape is somehow acceptable, because in the end, the male lead, who raped the female lead, will live happily ever after with her without being punished.”
Thai soap operas have long used rape scenes in their storylines, usually involving the lead male and female characters, with the female subsequently falling in love with her assailant. Critics say such depictions condone rape, which continues to be a serious issue in Thai society.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Pattaya police say 200 people have filed complaints after losing money to the dodgy online money-making app by “SPM Shopping Mall,” which appears to be a huge pyramid scheme. This week alone, 70 people, Thai nationals and foreigners, filed complaints with Pattaya City Police. Officers suspect around 10,000 people in Thailand fell victim to the scam, losing millions of baht altogether.
In reports filed with Pattaya police, victims say the suspects advertised the online investments on LINE and Facebook groups, as well as in comments made on Facebook. Victims say they had to make a minimum investment of 500 baht, according to the Pattaya News. A source told The Thaiger that the scheme entices people to make an investment with the promise of a 3-fold profit within 10 to 14 days.
The victims were asked to rate items in an online shopping mall by “clicking” on the item as a positive rating and they would be rewarded based on the number of “clicks” and the money invested, a source told The Thaiger. The more money invested, the more opportunities to “click” items.
The Pattaya News says victims had to play and watch online advertisements around 60 times and were apparently supposed to earn a 6% gain from their initial investment. Some victims say they invested up to a million baht, Pattaya News says.
When the money transfers did not go through as promised, victims attempted to contact the admin in their LINE chat group, but no one got a reply, a source told The Thaiger.
More than 28 LINE chat groups have been reported as well as various websites linked to the “SPM Shopping Mall.” The domains were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and December 2020 under the name Xiao Dong Gan, according to a source. The first domain was hosted by a server in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, the source says.
Here are some of the domains for the “SPM Shopping Mall”…
1: https://spm.baironghj.com
2: https://spm.diyinobuone.com
3:https://spm.klayky.com/
4: https://shoppingmall.ubsguoji.com
5: https://shoppingmall1.klayky.com
6: http://shoppingmall.diyinobuone.com
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Protests
Court refuses bail applications for 4 pro-democracy activists
4 prominent members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group have had their bail applications rejected at a court hearing in Bangkok. The Criminal Court denied bail for activist and human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and for fellow activists, Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam, aka, “Bank”.
The 4 activists are being charged with sedition under section 116 of the Criminal Code and with lèse majesté offences under section 112, which prohibits insulting, criticising, or defaming Thailand’s Monarchy. The charges stem from their attendance at an anti-government rally at the Tha Prachan campus of Bangkok’s Thammasat University in September. Nation Thailand reports that Parit has also been charged with taking part in November’s “Mob Fest” gathering on Ratchadamnoen Road, in the capital.
The 4 deny the charges, saying they will challenge them, with the court setting a date of March 15 to review the evidence against them. The 4 activists also offered collateral in return for being released on bail, but their requests were denied on the grounds that the accusations against them are serious, with the court pointing out it is not the first time they have faced the same charges.
Meanwhile, members of the Ratsadon group gathered at the MBK Skywalk in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok, calling for the 4 activists to be released. The rally was dispersed at 8pm, with police telling protesters they were in violation of the Emergency Decree. The group says it plans to reassemble at the Skywalk at 5pm today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has refuted accusations that the government has failed to procure Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner, demanding that the media stop confusing the public. A somewhat vexed Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand cannot be compared with other countries as the Kingdom now has a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally. This will make it easier to obtain and distribute the vaccines without having to wait on supplies from overseas.
“Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination programme. But when a second wave occurred, it was necessary to adjust the plan. While the second outbreak was the result of violations of laws – illegal entry and gambling — some are trying to point the finger of blame at public health officials. I don’t want anyone to compare the Thai public health system with other countries because Thailand ranked high on the list of countries that are successful in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.”
In January, Thailand was ranked 4th of 98 countries for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Australian think-tank, The Lowy Institute. However, the government has been criticised by some for not signing up to the Covax agreement in the early days of the pandemic. Covax is an alliance of organisations, that includes the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, which aims to guarantee the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. The alliance supplies poor countries with free or low-cost vaccines, but Thailand is classified as “self-financing”.
The Bangkok Post reports that countries that joined the Covax agreement are now starting their vaccine rollouts. Thailand decided not to join the programme, choosing instead to strike deals with manufacturers directly. Anutin says the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines should arrive this month and will be given to priority individuals. He has also confirmed that the private sector and local administrations are not authorised to purchase vaccines. Several business groups and representatives on the southern island of Phuket had proposed funding the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, with the aim of achieving herd immunity and being able to open to international tourists from October 1.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Kingdom will take delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month, with a further 800,000 arriving next month, and 1 million in April. Health officials say Thailand will have vaccinated 50% of its population by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
David
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:38 am
The handcuffs and cigarettes are blured yet we can watch this?! No thanks; turn the TV off.
Brian
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:49 am
Eh, what’s the main demographic watching that stuff? I can practically guarantee it’s not men. If women want to destroy that kind of programming, it’s easy: stop watching it. Men aren’t particularly interested in “rape culture” because the vast majority of them have nothing whatsoever to do with it. The women watching that kind of show have much more to do with some rape culture than the average man. Take care of it yourself.