Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 17 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 17
30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday
Sunday, 32 cases. Monday 33 cases. Now another 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.
Thailand now has a confirmed total of 177 cases according to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health at a media conference today.
A boxing stadium, north east of the Bangkok city centre, has been the source of many of the new cases with hundreds of people being chased for testing after coming into contact with a number of contaminants. The contaminants were all linked to one of the managers at the stadium, Thai celebrity Matthew Deane.
Other cases are related to Thais which had been working closely with foreigners. 70-80% of the cases have been recorded in Bangkok, according to the spokesman, without providing any details of other locations around the country.
Thai cabinet announces school closures and postponement of Songkran
Meanwhile, The Thai cabinet today approved plans to postpone next month’s Songkran New Year holiday and to close schools to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The approvals followed a series of plans announced yesterday to close schools, bars, movie theatres, cockfighting arenas and other entertainment centres.
The cabinet approved that the Songkran holiday be postponed and schools closed. The initial announcement hasn’t specified that private schools would be covered in the official closure.
The closures of entertainment venues would be up to the discretion of each provincial governors.
We’ll post all the latest information about that situation at The Thaiger.com
Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement
A free sim card is being provided by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to every foreigner as well as Thais who had have travelled from countries that have have been designated as ‘high risk’ of Covid-19 infections.
These countries include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Macau (as of the time of publishing). According to NBTC, the AoT Airports’ new application has more than 7,000 downloads since it went live on March 12.
The sim cards will help track the position of users for 14 days to verify that they remain in quarantine. After 14 days have passed, the App will stop tracking and the system will delete the data immediately.”
Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans
Chiang Mai venue owners are speaking out about a proposal from the Thai Health minister to close down entertainment venues across the country.
Yesterday, after owners of Chiang Mai’s entertainment venues received the new updates on the proposed ‘lockdown’ , they voiced their opposition to the move. One of the owners in the province says he doesn’t agree with the measure because it would heavily impact the business. They say it will affect up to 10,000 local employees who will lose their job if the lockdown goes ahead.
The Thai PM came out last week in opposing the move. But that situation could change at any time.
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
More violence in Thailand’s south today as two small bombs explode at the front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s city centre this morning.
Many people are reported as injured from the blasts. It’s believed that five provincial police and three media were wounded in the two explosions. Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people have been hurt.
The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the provincial offices. Moments later another bomb, hidden in a white pickup truck parked near the entrance to the same offices also exploded.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Cancellations
Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues
Public Health Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul appears to have gotten his way, and bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok are rattled today, after the government announced a mandatory closure over the Covid-19 coronavirus. The move comes a day after the announcement that Songkran festivities nationwide are postponed to as-yet undecided dates.
The planned steps come as new cases nearly tripled in a single week to reach 147. Thirty-three new infections were reported yesterday, breaking Sunday’s record of 32. Thirty more were confirmed today. One person in Thailand has died of complications arising from the illness.
Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on her Twitter account that the cabinet was expected today to approve closures of all universities, public and private schools, boxing arenas, cockfighting arenas theaters, bars and other entertainment venues in Metropolitan Bangkok.
Cockfighting is legal and extremely popular in Thailand.
Metropolitian Bangkok includes Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. It does B include Pattaya or Phuket, this is not a country wide closure, but limited to areas where clusters have been found or suspected. Earlier, Ratchada said that closures of entertainment venues elsewhere in the country would be at the discretion of the provincial governors.
The temporary closure will be from March 18 to 31.
In a press conference today, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasised that this not a “lockdown” and stressed that the use of this word is highly incorrect, as people remain free to move around, only that areas where large numbers of people tend to gather in Bangkok would be shut. Malls and Restaurants are not affected by the order but need to ensure they are following proper hygiene and precautionary standards and limiting large gatherings.
The Government stressed the country remains at Stage 2, that there is not widespread public transmission and that these measures are temporary. The order also prohibits general mass gatherings, including religious activities.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says restaurants will “probably be allowed” to remain open, but only if they take precautions against coronavirus contagion such as social distancing, and that two clusters of infections, linked to a bar and a crowded boxing stadium, showed the need to limit public gatherings. He recommended that government employees work from home wherever possible.
“In this situation, prevention and treatment are the number one priorities. We have to prioritize people’s lives over tourism and economic impacts. We don’t know how tough the upcoming battle will be.”
Some businesses have already taken the initiative, temporarily shutting their doors as customer numbers have dwindled. The owner a bar in one of Bangkok’s busiest nightlife districts closed it down for the first time in over 40 years. She says closed it due to a lack of customers over coronavirus fears.
“I think it’s not worth it to stay open. Even if the government hadn’t ordered it, we ought to close ourselves.”
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaone | The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement
A free sim card valued at 49 baht is being provided by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to every foreigner as well as Thais who had have travelled from countries that have have been designated as ‘high risk’ of Covid-19 infections. These countries include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Macau (as of the time of publishing). According to NBTC secretary-general Thakorn Tanthasit, the AoT Airports’ new application has more than 7,000 downloads since it went live on March 12.
“The sim card will be used together with the AoT Airports application, to help track the position of users for 14 days to verify that they remain in quarantine. The app will track the position of the phone for 14 days and will alert authorities if it leaves the designated quarantine area. After 14 days have passed, it will stop tracking and the system will delete the data immediately.”
“The NBTC has coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to ask all arrivals from high-risk countries to download this app on their phone. Those who refuse to comply will be denied access to the Kingdom, according to Section 12 of the Immigration Act.”
“As for those who had entered Thailand before March 12 and have not downloaded the app yet, the Department of Disease Control will submit their names to the NBTC so that we can notify them to download the app as soon as possible.”
“Currently we are monitoring about 1,300 Thais who have returned from South Korea and tested negative for Covid-19. However, they still have to remain in self-quarantine at home until the incubation period of 14 days has passed, and this app can tell us exactly where they are at all times.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
More violence in Thailand’s south today as two small bombs explode at the front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s city centre this morning. Many people are reported as injured from the blasts. It’s believed that five provincial police (or soldiers) and three media were wounded in the two explosions.
Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people have been hurt.
The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the provincial offices. Moments later another bomb, hidden in a white pickup truck parked near the entrance to the same offices also exploded.
The secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, was inside the offices at the time hosting a meeting with governors and health officials discussing coronavirus prevention in five southern provinces.
Thailand’s southern provinces, principally Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, have been the site of up to 7,000 deaths, over a 20 year period, as a local insurgency rages over long-simmering border and religious issues.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Top Benefits of Having Laser Eye Surgery (LASIK) in Thailand
Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues
196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 17
Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days
Malaysia closes its borders
Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
30 new cases announced for Thailand – Tuesday
Chaing Mai venue owners don’t agree with shutdown plans
Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand’s first partial lockdown
33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog
Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases
- Cancellations2 days ago
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
- Business1 day ago
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
- Coronavirus2 days ago
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
- Bangkok1 day ago
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
- Politics2 days ago
Health minister denies racist tweets