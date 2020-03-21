Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
OPINION
On January 25, 2020 the Chinese government started locking down around 930 million citizens over the following few weeks, starting with the city centres of Hubei province, the probable ground zero of the outbreak, and spreading outwards. Most of these Chinese citizens are still quarantined in their homes.
About two weeks later, in the second week of February, the first Covid-19 cases were announced in Italy. A month later the southern European country has nearly 50,000 cases and a death rate of around 8.5%. Their hospitals are completely overwhelmed.
The rest of Europe hasn’t been immune either with cases springing up in all corners of the continent, most notably in Spain, German, France and Switzerland. Around 6,000 people have now died around Europe, just a month after the first cases became apparent.
Across the pond, in the land of the free, the elected President told Americans that they were ready if any cases were identified. On February 15 the first case was identified in the US and the President assured US citizens that everything “was under control”. Now, a month later the US has an acute escalation of cases, pushing through 20,000 cases by late March 21.
Elsewhere in the world there are few corners where cases aren’t now rising quickly. The rise of Covid-19 is real and in its first growth phase. And just wait until the virus takes hold in the African and South American continents. In reality, this is just the beginning and we’ve got a long way to go.
More is known about the Covid-19 coronavirus now, and there’s still a lot more to learn. We do know it has a much higher death rate than the flu, but less than the SARS coronavirus back in 2002/2003.
Viruses with a high death rate usually peter out reasonably quickly as they kill their hosts before they are able to pass it on. Victims appear with symptoms quickly, are identified and isolated, taking them out of harms way.
Viruses, like the many seasonal flus, are highly contagious but only have a death rate of around 0.1%. Covid-19 is in a sweet spot in the middle where it’s quite contagious, but not as contagious as the flu, but has a death rate between 10-20 times higher than the seasonal flu. The other insidious characteristic of Covid-19 is that its carriers can walk around, highly contagious, for days, maybe up to 14 days, before symptoms kick in. By that time it’s too late.
These pandemics strike every ten years or so. Covid-19 won’t be the last virus to put the world on hold as it struggles to contain outbreaks.
Cut to Saturday, March 21 and only 41 new cases were identified in China in the past 24 hours. So China is on top of the coronavirus outbreak? Far from it. On January 25 a human experiment was started, the likes of which had never been launched on a population. The Chinese Government, an authoritarian dictatorship, locked down entire cities and instructed people that they MUST go home and stay home. And that’s that. And the home lockdowns were enforced by soldiers with guns.
But six weeks later the daily spikes in new cases did level off, then fall. The draconian action did curb the spread of the disease. But it won’t stop it, there will be another wave at some point. For now, the virus has been suppressed by removing its carriers out of the system. But it hasn’t been killed.
In the west elected governments have rolled out their lockdowns and closures in a much more staged fashion, respecting the liberties of their citizens. The slower response has resulted in a quick rise in cases.
The main game in the west has now become social distancing, a method recommended by epidemiologists to level off the spike in new infections, flattening the curve. The method does not stop the eventual spread of the virus, but it does slow it down. By slowing down the infection rate it takes the initial pressure off country’s health systems, pushes new case further down the line. Even better it allows people who contract the disease later the opportunity of better treatments and, maybe, even a vaccine in the next few years.
Put more frankly, there may be 50,000 people dying in the US over the next year as a result of the Covid-19 contagion. What health authorities are trying to avoid are 50,000 patients crowding hospitals all at once. Social distancing is a good method to slow down the spread of the virus. Forcibly locking people in their homes is even more efficient. (The figures are not real estimates, just an example)
China’s swift and drastic action, quite early in the outbreak’s evolution, has now given Chinese authorities some breathing space to rally for the probable second wave of infections. Their roll-out of mandatory home detentions did slow down, and suppress, the spread of the virus in China. It has been effective.
The virus likely started in a wet market somewhere in Wuhan, China. But it could have started in any wet market in the world. The virus doesn’t have a nationality, the virus just does what it’s told to do by its RNA coding – find a host and multiply.
But China’s swift response gave the world nearly two months of breathing space. In that time western governments could have become much better prepared for what was inevitable. They didn’t. The impact on budgets in free democracies, and the unpopular measures that would have to be taken, are more difficult to initiate where consensus and negotiation take precedence.
The take-home from our early experience of the Covid-19 outbreak is that the virus doesn’t care about how you elect, or don’t elect, your leaders. The only way to control or cope with a viral outbreak, on this scale, is swift, direct and completely disruptive actions. And none of that is likely to attract votes.
This commentary includes thoughts from Nicholas Chrstakis, a physician, sociologist and author, and Michael Osterholm, and internationally recognised epidemiologist.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
25 Covid-19 cases awaiting test results in Phuket, 5 cases confirmed yesterday
At a tetchy meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee in Phuket Town yesterday, Phuket’s Govenor Phakaphong Tavipatana finally admitted to five cases of Covid-19 on the holiday island, three of them still active. After weeks of obfuscation and denying active cases of the coronavirus in Phuket, the Governor finally came clean after repeated questions from a frustrated Phuket press gallery.
The Governor admitted that there are three infected Danish tourists – a 48 year old father, 39 year old mother and their 7 year old child. He told the media that the Danish family had notified staff at their hotel. They were then transferred to a hospital for testing. The family tested positive for infection from the coronavirus.
The Governor says Phuket health officials went through the process of tracking down and testing everyone the family had come into close contact with.
“Immigration officers, the airport taxi driver, a tuk-tuk driver and staff at the hotel.”
“All those people tested negative for the virus, but have been told to self-monitor their heath for the next 14 days.”
The Phuket Governor also finally admitted previous cases of people in Phuket with Covid-19 that had not been reported to the public, although their cases were tracked in the national Centres for Disease Control in Bangkok.
The other two cases were Chinese tourists from Wuhan at the start of February – a 32 year old woman and a 35 year old man. No further details from the Governor as to when the cases were identified, where they were treated, and if they are still in Phuket. But he did confirm that officials had tracked down people who had been in contact with the Chinese tourists – none of them tested positive.
Governor Pakpong said there had been a total of 519 patients under surveillance since the outbreak.
When asked by a reporter if one of the cases was at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the Governor would neither confirm or deny the report. He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Phuket media pack attacking them for publishing the information without awaiting a formal announcement from the Governor. He accused the local press of spreading rumours through social media.
Over the past two months Phuket officials have failed to confirm any active cases on the island despite a constant barrage of questions and rumours from Phuket’s media community.
The Governor assured the media yesterday that surveillance and preliminary screening is being stepped up at all land and air borders on the island. The idea of closing Sarisan Bridge, blocking traffic from the mainland into Phuket at the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint, had been discussed by the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee but not implemented.
Yesterday Phuket's main news sources widely reported the 5 cases of Covid-19 in Phuket. The news was reported by The Southern News, Phuket People's Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket.
Thailand
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. Suwannachai Watthaningcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement at today’s press briefing by the Ministry of Public Health. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home, and there has been one death from complications related to the disease.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
The remainder were Burmese who had been working in crowded locations.
Around the world, the total number of cases today (as of 1pm Thai time) has reached 245,913 with a major spike in US cases which has now reached 14,366 cases.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker
Understandably residents in Thailand are wanting to know where the current Covid-19 Coronavirus cases are around the Kingdom.
HERE’S an interactive map to follow the cases around the country.
Check todays latest news on the Coronavirus cases in Thailand here…
