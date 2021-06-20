Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Break out your footballs, reading glasses, and – yes, finally – swimsuit! The governor of Bangkok has just approved the reopening of 8 categories of businesses and locations, with previous Covid-19 safety restrictions being lifted. And you’ve only got to wait a few hours for the ban to be lifted as the order goes into effect Monday.
This afternoon, Bangkok Governor Asawin Kwanmuang signed official order issue number 33 of the orders to temporarily close business and places. The paper signed officially relaxes closure orders and lefted restrictions for 8 businesses and venue types in Bangkok and is set to go into effect tomorrow (Monday) morning.
This follows a similar announcement that lifted restrictions in Bangkok last week on businesses like salons, foot massage, tattoo parlours, and parks.
The 8 types of locations now allowed to reopen are as follows.
- 1. Public swimming pools or similar.
- 2. Swimming pools used for water activities or sports.
- The venue must close by 9 pm.
- Sports events like games or matches can be held but without spectators.
- The number of participants should be limited by the area size, following safety protocols.
- All government health procedures must be strictly followed.
- 3. Educational facilities.
- Learning centres
- Science and cultural centres
- Science centres for education
- Art galleries
- 4. Libraries
- Public libraries
- Community libraries
- Private libraries
- Book houses
- 5. Restaurants with revised restrictions:
- Dining in-person allowed until 11 pm.
- Customers limited to not exceed 50% of the total seating capacity of the restaurant in an air-conditioned area.
- All government health procedures must be strictly followed.
- 6. Sports events venues.
- Stadiums
- Outdoor exercise places
- Sports fields
- Indoor exercise places as long as they are well-ventilated.
- All allowed to be open until 9 pm.
- Sports events like games or matches can be held but without spectators.
- All government health procedures must be strictly followed.
- 7. Supermarkets and convenience stores can return to their normal business hours.
- 8. Large gatherings where Covid-19 spread is a risk:
- Meetings, seminars, religious ceremonies, filming, camping, distributing food, or meeting elderly relatives.
- Must be limited to less than 50 people involved.
- Can be held without permission except:
- gatherings occurring in a location used as a quarantine facility.
- activities operated by government agencies.
- Between 50 and 500 people:
- permission must be granted by the local district office before the event.
- More than 500 people:
- permission must be granted by the Bangkok Public Health Department.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements