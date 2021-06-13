Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday

Does your dream day in Bangkok start with a manicure before viewing some great art or history, followed by a stroll through the park, maybe a quick neck tattoo before ending the day with a nice massage for your tired feet? If so, the restrictions in place for Covid-19 has had you sitting at home bored, waiting for everything to reopen, as every one of those activities has been banned in Bangkok.

But today is your lucky day, as PM Prayut Chan-o-cha took to Facebook yesterday to announce that many Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted. Starting on Monday, many of the restrictions imposed on Bangkok to help control the Covid-19 outbreak that has plagued the capital city more than the rest of the country will finally begin to be lifted.

PM Prayut said that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Ministry of Public Health both agree that Covid-19 infections and outbreaks are coming under control with aggressive testing and treatment and that the vaccination drive is making steady progress. With more people being vaccinated and the spread of Covid-19 subsiding, officials have decided it is safe to allow many activities and venues to reopen and resume in Bangkok.

You will be allowed to get that manicure and other treatments in beauty clinics, along with that elaborate back tattoo you’ve been dreaming of since the pandemic restrictions began as nail salons, beauty salons and tattoo parlours will be allowed to reopen. That afternoon stroll will be legal again as Bangkok will reopen public parks and botanical gardens.

History can be learned again as the restrictions and closures are lifted on museums and archaeological sites. And after a long day wandering around all the newly permitted activities across Bangkok, you can ease the soreness as foot massage shops are allowed to reopen.

Officials do give a word of caution though that if the privilege is abused, they may take it away again. If people do not follow the Covid-19 health and safety regulations still in place like social distancing and mask-wearing, or if Bangkok sees a spike in Covid-19 infections, all these venues face closure again.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

