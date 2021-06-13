Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday

Neill Fronde

Published 

29 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Parks like Lumpini Park and more reopen in Bangkok Monday. (via Flickr Kim Seng)

Does your dream day in Bangkok start with a manicure before viewing some great art or history, followed by a stroll through the park, maybe a quick neck tattoo before ending the day with a nice massage for your tired feet? If so, the restrictions in place for Covid-19 has had you sitting at home bored, waiting for everything to reopen, as every one of those activities has been banned in Bangkok.

But today is your lucky day, as PM Prayut Chan-o-cha took to Facebook yesterday to announce that many Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted. Starting on Monday, many of the restrictions imposed on Bangkok to help control the Covid-19 outbreak that has plagued the capital city more than the rest of the country will finally begin to be lifted.

PM Prayut said that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Ministry of Public Health both agree that Covid-19 infections and outbreaks are coming under control with aggressive testing and treatment and that the vaccination drive is making steady progress. With more people being vaccinated and the spread of Covid-19 subsiding, officials have decided it is safe to allow many activities and venues to reopen and resume in Bangkok.

You will be allowed to get that manicure and other treatments in beauty clinics, along with that elaborate back tattoo you’ve been dreaming of since the pandemic restrictions began as nail salons, beauty salons and tattoo parlours will be allowed to reopen. That afternoon stroll will be legal again as Bangkok will reopen public parks and botanical gardens.

History can be learned again as the restrictions and closures are lifted on museums and archaeological sites. And after a long day wandering around all the newly permitted activities across Bangkok, you can ease the soreness as foot massage shops are allowed to reopen.

Officials do give a word of caution though that if the privilege is abused, they may take it away again. If people do not follow the Covid-19 health and safety regulations still in place like social distancing and mask-wearing, or if Bangkok sees a spike in Covid-19 infections, all these venues face closure again.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 seconds ago

Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday
Tourism51 mins ago

TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 2,804 new infections and 18 Covid-related deaths

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Tourism15 hours ago

Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine application received, review process begun
Visa20 hours ago

Covid-19 prevention leads to 14 arrests of longterm overstays
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Red tape and restrictions suggest a slow Phuket reopening
Phuket21 hours ago

UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Tourism21 hours ago

Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Weather23 hours ago

Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

8.3% of Thailand’s 50 million vaccine target reached so far
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending