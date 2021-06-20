Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Now that it’s been a half week since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Thailand will be reopening in 120 days, mid-October, multitudes of plans are underway to get the country ready. In a statement online tonight, the prime minister asked for unity, requesting people and government offices to work together to achieve this massive undertaking.
PM Prayut reiterated his declaration of Thailand’s reopening, saying that the 120 day period is not an exact countdown set in stone, but rather a preparation period meant to give a timeframe for provinces to ready themselves for reopening. One big factor is the need to vaccinate 70% of the population of the province before it can open.
The government believes that they will reach their goal of giving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 50 million people by October, allowing the reopening to continue. Failure to meet this goal, or new big Covid-19 outbreaks may delay or cancel the reopening scheme.
In his statement online though, the prime minister said that Thai people are fighting to get by and every week counts as we push towards reopening. As such, he is requesting that all departments in the federal and local governments be operating at their best capacity to work towards the shared national goal.
PM Prayut believes that the reopening can be achieved, but that some setbacks along the way are to be expected. He asked people not to be discouraged and to keep working together and push forward towards getting international tourism back on its feet in Thailand.
“There might be problems that could affect our work in the meantime, whether it is about delivering vaccines, new Covid-19 mutants [sic], or other matters. But we all have to do our best to achieve our goals.”
The prime minister said that the reopening will progress in steps. Earlier announcements explained that Phuket will open first in just 10 days, while Koh Samui and its neighbours will follow on July 15. Krabi and areas surrounding Phuket will open next in August, and September is the scheduled date for Chiang Mai, Buriram, and Pattaya, though the latter has plans to push up its opening date to August. By October, Bangkok, Hua Hin, and any other Thai province that is prepared will reopen.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
- Thailand1 day ago
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination