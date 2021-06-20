Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening

Neill Fronde

Published 

13 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: PM Prayut asks everyone to work hard together including getting vaccinated. (via CCSA)

Now that it’s been a half week since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Thailand will be reopening in 120 days, mid-October, multitudes of plans are underway to get the country ready. In a statement online tonight, the prime minister asked for unity, requesting people and government offices to work together to achieve this massive undertaking.

PM Prayut reiterated his declaration of Thailand’s reopening, saying that the 120 day period is not an exact countdown set in stone, but rather a preparation period meant to give a timeframe for provinces to ready themselves for reopening. One big factor is the need to vaccinate 70% of the population of the province before it can open.

The government believes that they will reach their goal of giving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 50 million people by October, allowing the reopening to continue. Failure to meet this goal, or new big Covid-19 outbreaks may delay or cancel the reopening scheme.

In his statement online though, the prime minister said that Thai people are fighting to get by and every week counts as we push towards reopening. As such, he is requesting that all departments in the federal and local governments be operating at their best capacity to work towards the shared national goal.

PM Prayut believes that the reopening can be achieved, but that some setbacks along the way are to be expected. He asked people not to be discouraged and to keep working together and push forward towards getting international tourism back on its feet in Thailand.

“There might be problems that could affect our work in the meantime, whether it is about delivering vaccines, new Covid-19 mutants [sic], or other matters. But we all have to do our best to achieve our goals.”

The prime minister said that the reopening will progress in steps. Earlier announcements explained that Phuket will open first in just 10 days, while Koh Samui and its neighbours will follow on July 15. Krabi and areas surrounding Phuket will open next in August, and September is the scheduled date for Chiang Mai, Buriram, and Pattaya, though the latter has plans to push up its opening date to August. By October, Bangkok, Hua Hin, and any other Thai province that is prepared will reopen.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 seconds ago

PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Patong3 hours ago

Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Phuket5 hours ago

Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Phuket5 hours ago

Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Thailand6 hours ago

Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
Bangkok6 hours ago

1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Tourism7 hours ago

Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Thailand8 hours ago

Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Chon Buri8 hours ago

Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Life9 hours ago

Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Tourism9 hours ago

Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending