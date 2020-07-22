Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks | The Thaiger

Although there have been no community transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Thailand for 60 days, a deputy governor in Bangkok is urging authorities and the public not to let their guards down, after details were revealed in the case of a Sudanese diplomat’s daughter who tested positive for the virus.

The deputy governor chaired a meeting yesterday in which he said that, while the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Bangkok, there are more than 200,000 cases daily worldwide, and the prospect of the disease coming in from outside of Thailand remains “very high”, especially if illegal immigrants arrive.

He told the meeting that places most likely to cause a new spike of the disease – pubs, karaokes, bars and the like – should continue to be checked to ensure that they’re following all the rules.

“Limiting the numbers in bars and ensuring that everyone uses the Thai Chana tracing app is still very important.”

A total of 380 people have been tested in the wake of the positive test on the Sudanese girl. Of those, 7 are close family members with the rest being residents at the condo where the family stayed.

Those in the family are undergoing a 14 day quarantine at the Sudanese embassy, ​​while those residing in the same condo have been instructed to isolate at home for 2 weeks. Many have reportedly used the same lift as the infected girl.

SOURCE: Thaivisa | Daily News