Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes
PHOTO: Thairath
A fire in central Bangkok’s Khlong Toei slum area last night injured 3 and damaged at least 5 houses with many more reportedly losing their possessions. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

An initial police inspection indicated that the the blaze may have been started in a house whose residents made a small fire to melt copper wires for sale. The slum’s crowded conditions also helped the fire to spread. Police are still gathering evidence to determine the exact cause.

Local residents reportedly told officials that there have been 3 fires originating from the same house in the past, but the owner and neighbours managed to put out the flames before there was any serious damage.

2 residents were injured after falling from a 2-storey house trying to escape the flames, and a rescue officer was cut by broken glass. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are reportedly now in stable condition. There were no reports of deaths.

Bangkok’s social development and human security minister visited the scene at 8:30pm with his staff to provide assistance to those affected by the fire.

Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

