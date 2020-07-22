Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes
A fire in central Bangkok’s Khlong Toei slum area last night injured 3 and damaged at least 5 houses with many more reportedly losing their possessions. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
An initial police inspection indicated that the the blaze may have been started in a house whose residents made a small fire to melt copper wires for sale. The slum’s crowded conditions also helped the fire to spread. Police are still gathering evidence to determine the exact cause.
Local residents reportedly told officials that there have been 3 fires originating from the same house in the past, but the owner and neighbours managed to put out the flames before there was any serious damage.
2 residents were injured after falling from a 2-storey house trying to escape the flames, and a rescue officer was cut by broken glass. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are reportedly now in stable condition. There were no reports of deaths.
Bangkok’s social development and human security minister visited the scene at 8:30pm with his staff to provide assistance to those affected by the fire.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid
Police and officers of the Food and Drug Administration seized 119 items made using hazardous substances and sporting fake labels in a raid on an illegal factory near Bangkok’s Pratunam intersection. The products were valued at 200,000 baht. The FDA reported the production of illegal healthcare products, which led police to Tofu Skincare based in the capitol’s Ratchathewi district. The confiscated goods included 58 drugs, 14 cosmetics and 47 dietary supplements, and the company stands charged with violating the Medicine Act, Herbal Products Act, Cosmetic Act and Food Act. The FDA’s deputy secretary-general says the products came from different countries […]
Expats
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Officers from an immigration office near Bangkok have been “suspended” after a Facebook video showed an immigration official asking for money to help “speed up his visa process”. The cation read… “This is real, such a shame, when will the cheating stop”. “Thailand is good, foreigners get Visas to work in the country. They go to the Nonthaburi Immigration for the application. The papers were submitted and the officer told the foreigner that if he wanted the application to be completed fast then it would cost 20,000 baht. The officer then put the money in his pocket.” “Nonthaburi Immigration should […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Although there have been no community transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Thailand for 60 days, a deputy governor in Bangkok is urging authorities and the public not to let their guards down, after details were revealed in the case of a Sudanese diplomat’s daughter who tested positive for the virus. The deputy governor chaired a meeting yesterday in which he said that, while the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Bangkok, there are more than 200,000 cases daily worldwide, and the prospect of the disease coming in from outside of Thailand remains “very high”, especially if illegal immigrants arrive. He […]
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave”
Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid
Woman says emergency operator joked and hung up on her as father lay dying
China orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals
PM approves Emergency Decree extension
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
5 killed during heavy flooding in northern Vietnam
Government to increase value of mid-week hotel vouchers by 300 baht
PM insists proposed emergency decree extension not due to anti-government protests
Welfare officials visit homeless people living in Pattaya’s abandoned bars
Phuket plans a drought-proof future
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Security footage shows infected Egyptian soldier at Rayong mall was “low risk”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
- Bangkok3 days ago
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners