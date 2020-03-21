Bangkok closes shopping centres and markets from tomorrow | The Thaiger

It’s the lockdown you have when you haven’t really declared a full lockdown. Today’s announcement from the Bangkok government is a step close to a virtual close-down of most Bangkok retail. Today’s order closes all department stores and markets in the capital for three weeks. The measures are the latest attempts to stem the rise in cases of Covid-19 around Thailand’s capital.

The new measures start from tomorrow. All Bangkok residents are still able to travel freely around the city.

“All food stores and restaurants will be allowed to serve only take-home orders while hotel restaurants can serve only hotel guests. The measure will take effect between March 22 – April 12.”

The measures were adopted by the committee dealing with the Covid-19 for Bangkok as Thailand reported its largest daily increasein coronavirus infections today, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Most of Italy has already been in a similar lockdown situation for four weeks without any respite in the sharp rise of new cases.

