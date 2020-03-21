Bangkok closures – the details and the panic buying | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok closures – the details and the panic buying
After today’s announcement from the BMA that the closures around the city would be ramped up, supermarkets started filling up as the shelves started becoming increasingly empty. The additions to the closure list is the latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 around the Thai capital.
Bangkokians have started to stock up on essential goods after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the closure of many retail businesses. Included are bowling alleys, public swimming pools and golf courses, starting Sunday.
Pubs and bars, cinemas and massage parlours in Bangkok were closed earlier this week.
Today the Bangkok centre for disease control announced an additional 89 new cases in Thailand, taking the total to 411 cases.
Now all department stores and shopping centres will also be closed, except for their supermarkets and pharmacies. Food-shops and restaurants will be allowed to remain open BUT serve only home delivery orders. Grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores will stay open, but in-store eateries will be closed.
Markets, with the exception of fresh foods sections, must also close down.
The measures have been rolled out to at least April 12.The official order listed the following establishments…
- Spa, health and massage parlours
- Weight loss clinics
- Skating and roller blade rings
- Beauty salons
- Bowling alleys
- Theme parks
- Golf courses & driving rangesPublic swimming pools
- Tattoo parlours
- Nurseries
- Cock-fight rings
- Conference facilities
- Exhibition halls
- Amulet trading grounds
- Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)
- All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)
- All public and private educational institutions
The Bangkok governor is also seeking cooperation from private companies to allow their employees to work at home, and from state agencies to arrange staggered working schedules.
After invoking Section 35 of the Infectious Disease Act, Bangkok’s governor Aswin Kwanmuag appealed to residents to “stay calm and refrain from stockpiling food, assuring that all food shops, and restaurants which offer take-home or delivery of cooked food, traditional fresh markets and supermarkets will remain operational”.
But his well-intentioned assurances didn’t help as car park spots started filling up at the city’s supermarkets.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok closes shopping centres and markets from tomorrow
It’s the lockdown you have when you haven’t really declared a full lockdown. Today’s announcement from the Bangkok government is a step close to a virtual close-down of most Bangkok retail. Today’s order closes all department stores and markets in the capital for three weeks. The measures are the latest attempts to stem the rise in cases of Covid-19 around Thailand’s capital.
The new measures start from tomorrow. All Bangkok residents are still able to travel freely around the city.
“All food stores and restaurants will be allowed to serve only take-home orders while hotel restaurants can serve only hotel guests. The measure will take effect between March 22 – April 12.”
The measures were adopted by the committee dealing with the Covid-19 for Bangkok as Thailand reported its largest daily increasein coronavirus infections today, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.
Most of Italy has already been in a similar lockdown situation for four weeks without any respite in the sharp rise of new cases.
You can read today's Thaiger world Covid-19 round-up HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO
A 32 year old Thai man in Bangkok has been arrested after being captured on CCTV camera deliberately contaminating an elevator with his saliva and sweat. Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) staff told reporters the incident was captured on CCTV at 5:23am Friday.
Footage shows the man, with a shaved head and wearing a singlet and shorts, touching his tongue, then smearing the surface and handrails inside. He then touched his groin and again smeared the interior of the lift, including the buttons.
(Of course he was exposing himself to infection by his actions as well)
“We sprayed disinfectant inside the lift and nearby areas immediately after the incident.”
The station chief immediately ordered staff to clean and sanitise the surfaces and the entire station, and filed a complaint with police. He ordered security guards and BTS staff to intensify security measures to prevent a recurrence.
Passengers are also being asked to keep a lookout for such ludicrous behaviour.
The BTSsays they’re cleaning stations and trains more frequently, and all public touch points, including lift consoles and escalator handrails, are wiped down and cleaned every hour due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. The number of infected people across the country yesterday today stands at 411.
Police say if the man is found to be infected, he could face a jail term of up to a year and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht for intentionally spreading a dangerous communicable disease.
The BTS scare comes just a day after a Chinese traveller caused panic among passengers when she spat on a bus. The 33 year old woman reportedly dropped her chewing gum on the floor and “spat into a tissue and dropped it” before changing seats.
Officials were called to speak to her after arriving at Saraburi bus terminal, but she walked away, turning up later at Hua Lamphong railway station. She was taken by police to hospital for coronavirus testing. At hospital, the woman reportedly became uncooperative and agitated, causing doctors to sedate her. Her test results came back negative.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | thaivisa | The Daily News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Day and night – Bangkok deep cleaning phase
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthi Pattiyakul, posted on his Facebook, revealing that Bangkok is in its “deep cleaning phase” and all 50 districts will be affected. Focusing on the ground and public seating, authorities will first use disinfectant sprays to spray down everything then use a wipe with at least 70% alcohol to minimise any potential Covid-19 threats. This will continue until the Coronavirus situations in Thailand has improved.
The deputy governor says…
“The bus stops will be deep cleaned 2 times a day at 2pm and 9pm and all BTS stations will be deep cleaned 4 times a day during 5.30-6am, 10.30-11am,3.30-4pm, and from 8.30-9pm. All trains will then be disinfected again after BTS shuts down for the night.”
“This will continue until the Covid-19 situation improves. The public workers are angels of Bangkok, every single one of them across the 50 districts. They will continue to clean all public areas all day, no small spots will be missed such as the staircase handles on the bridges, the bus stops, public walkways and chairs.
Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong has ordered the Royal Thai Army Chemical Department to disinfect all public areas that may be in risk of the Covid-19. This includes nightclubs, bars, malls, and tourist areas.
Areas affected includes Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan, Rachaprasong Road, China Town, and other areas in Bangkok City.
The disinfectant used is Benzalkonium Chloride known as Sanisol 0.05%. This disinfectant has proven to effectively kill the Novel Coronavirus.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
