Bangkok closures – the details and the panic buying | The Thaiger

After today’s announcement from the BMA that the closures around the city would be ramped up, supermarkets started filling up as the shelves started becoming increasingly empty. The additions to the closure list is the latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 around the Thai capital.

Bangkokians have started to stock up on essential goods after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the closure of many retail businesses. Included are bowling alleys, public swimming pools and golf courses, starting Sunday.

Pubs and bars, cinemas and massage parlours in Bangkok were closed earlier this week.

Today the Bangkok centre for disease control announced an additional 89 new cases in Thailand, taking the total to 411 cases.

Now all department stores and shopping centres will also be closed, except for their supermarkets and pharmacies. Food-shops and restaurants will be allowed to remain open BUT serve only home delivery orders. Grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores will stay open, but in-store eateries will be closed.

Markets, with the exception of fresh foods sections, must also close down.

The measures have been rolled out to at least April 12.The official order listed the following establishments…

Spa, health and massage parlours

Weight loss clinics

Skating and roller blade rings

Beauty salons

Bowling alleys

Theme parks

Golf courses & driving rangesPublic swimming pools

Tattoo parlours

Nurseries

Cock-fight rings

Conference facilities

Exhibition halls

Amulet trading grounds

Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)

All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)

All public and private educational institutions

The Bangkok governor is also seeking cooperation from private companies to allow their employees to work at home, and from state agencies to arrange staggered working schedules.

After invoking Section 35 of the Infectious Disease Act, Bangkok’s governor Aswin Kwanmuag appealed to residents to “stay calm and refrain from stockpiling food, assuring that all food shops, and restaurants which offer take-home or delivery of cooked food, traditional fresh markets and supermarkets will remain operational”.

But his well-intentioned assurances didn’t help as car park spots started filling up at the city’s supermarkets.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World