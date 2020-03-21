image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 UPDATE: 89 new cases in Thailand, Italian attempts fail to control escalation in cases

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Covid-19 UPDATE: 89 new cases in Thailand, Italian attempts fail to control escalation in cases | The Thaiger
PHOTO: China has donated 100,000 test kits to The Philippines - Associated Press
    • follow us in feedly

Despite four weeks of ‘lockdown’ including closing borders, cancelling flights, closing schools, limiting domestic travel and closing public places, Italy’s level of new cases, and deaths, continues to rise at an alarming level. The best efforts of Italian health officials has failed to contain the spread of the disease, particularly in the north of the country.

The death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus has surpassed 5,800 in Europe – the new epicentre of the pandemic – as Italy, Germany and Spain report steep rises in new infections. The death toll in Italy is currently 8.5% of total cases, one of the highest rates of death in the world.

In Italy, alone, 4,032 people have died, after announcing 627 more deaths yesterday, the biggest day-to-day increase in the country’s four-week epidemic. The death toll from Covid-19 in Italy has already surpassed that of China.

Italy’s health ministry yesterday approved new measures to limit people’s movements in an effort to contain the epidemic. From today, all parks and public gardens are shut down and people will be allowed to take exercise only around their homes.

Around the world…

Thailand has announced 89 new cases today (Saturday) as the number of new cases starts to rise quickly. Yesterday 50 new cases were announced and, on Thursday, 60. The total in Thailand is now 411 cases but social media in Thailand has been rife with alleged unreported cases. In Phuket yesterday the provincial Governor was forced to admit that there had been 5 cases over the past two months but had spent weeks continually denying the existence of any cases on the holiday island.

• Two people have died in Singapore after contracting Covid-19. These are the first fatalities in the city-state related to coronavirus since it first emerged there at the end of February.

The victims are a 75 year old Singaporean woman and a 64 year old man. They both died in a local hospital. The woman was reported to already have had chronic heart disease and a history of hypertension. The man was Indonesian and also had a history of heart disease.

• China has donated 100,000 coronavirus testing kits to The Philippines. The kits, along with 10,000 approved N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks and 10,000 items of personal protective equipment, arrived in Manila this morning.

• The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rises to 9. The number of confirmed cases increased to 670 from 359 in one day. Health officials say that 3,656 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 311 of which came back positive.

Israel has reported their first fatality from coronavirus. The victim was an 88 year old man who also suffered from a previous illness. Officials say the man had been brought to the hospital about a week ago in serious condition. Israel has so far reported 705 cases of coronavirus.

• The Indian state of Tamil Nadu has closing its borders with several neighbouring states because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu is the far south-east of India. The local government shut the borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states. The measure will last until at least March 31 and that “only essential goods and government buses would be allowed across the border”.

Zimbabwe (in southern Africa) has confirmed its first case of Covid-19 as the pandemic reaches a health system is already collapsed amid an economic crisis. The infected man, a “38 year old caucasian”, lives in Victoria Falls, one of the most visited tourist destinations in Africa. He had travelled to Manchester in the UK on March 7and returned, via South Africa, on March 15.

French health authorities reported 78 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 450 or an increase of 21%. The total number of French cases has now reached 12,612.

US stock markets turned negative in Friday trading on Wall Street, putting the three major indexes on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs stated that the US economy could contract 24% for Q2, and unemployment could peak at 9% as the impact of coronavirus continues to impact the economy.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: CCTV screenshot

A 32 year old Thai man in Bangkok has been arrested after being captured on CCTV camera deliberately contaminating an elevator with his saliva and sweat. Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) staff told reporters the incident was captured on CCTV at 5:23am Friday.

Footage shows the man, with a shaved head and wearing a singlet and shorts, touching his tongue, then smearing the surface and handrails inside. He then touched his groin and again smeared the interior of the lift, including the buttons.

(Of course he was exposing himself to infection by his actions as well)

“We sprayed disinfectant inside the lift and nearby areas immediately after the incident.”

The station chief immediately ordered staff to clean and sanitise the surfaces and the entire station, and filed a complaint with police. He ordered security guards and BTS staff to intensify security measures to prevent a recurrence.

Passengers are also being asked to keep a lookout for such ludicrous behaviour.

The BTSsays they’re cleaning stations and trains more frequently, and all public touch points, including lift consoles and escalator handrails, are wiped down and cleaned every hour due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. The number of infected people across the country yesterday today stands at 411.

Police say if the man is found to be infected, he could face a jail term of up to a year and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht for intentionally spreading a dangerous communicable disease.

The BTS scare comes just a day after a Chinese traveller caused panic among passengers when she spat on a bus. The 33 year old woman reportedly dropped her chewing gum on the floor and “spat into a tissue and dropped it” before changing seats.

Officials were called to speak to her after arriving at Saraburi bus terminal, but she walked away, turning up later at Hua Lamphong railway station. She was taken by police to hospital for coronavirus testing. At hospital, the woman reportedly became uncooperative and agitated, causing doctors to sedate her. Her test results came back negative.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | thaivisa | The Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand closes many of its land borders

Anukul

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Thailand closes many of its land borders | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: riderchirs.com

Interior Ministry, Anupong Paojinda, has given governors full authority to close all border provinces, but must leave one international checkpoint active for special circumstances. The move is the latest in Thailand’s attempts to block any arrivals to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has spiked sharply with new cases this past week.

“The only exception will be Chiang Rai as it borders with Myanmar and Laos and will be allowed to maintain one checkpoint for each country for general trade purposes.”

Key checkpoints to be temporary closed…

1. Thai-Mayanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak

Tak governor Anrasit Samphanrat, placed the order on Friday 20th that the closure of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge as of today which will be closed until further notice.

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei River in Mae Sot district, which opened last October, will be the province’s only checkpoint open to travellers.

2. The Phu Nam Ron and Three Pagodas passes linking Kanchanaburi and Myanmar will be shut from today to April 3.

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawad, ordered the temporary closure of the Phu Nam Ron (the main crossing on the route to Dawei in Myanmar) permanent checkpoint in Muang district and the Three Pagodas crossing in Sangkhla Buri is the main pass connecting Sangkhla Buri and Payathonsu in Myanmar.

3. The Ban Khao Din in Sa Kaeo, which will be closed from Monday to April 5.

Sa Kaeo governor Woraphan Suwannus, has ordered three closures of Ban Nong Preu temporary checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Ban Ta Phraya temporary checkpoint in Ta Phraya district, and the Ban Khao Din permanent checkpoint in Khlong Hat district from Monday 23 to April 5.

Only the Aranyaprathet checkpoint will remain open to connect the country with Cambodia.

According to the Thai News Agency of the Public Relations Department, Mukdahan yesterday halted ferry service across the Mekong River to Savannakhet province in Laos until April 20.

Checkpoints with Malaysia were already closed for all intents and purposes after the Malaysian government locked down the country for two weeks from last Monday. Malaysia has reported 900 Covid-19 cases, the most in Southeast Asia. Read more HERE.

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

54 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

WHO praises Thailand’s coronavirus measures | The Thaiger
PHOTO: WHO’s Dr Daniel Kertesz and Thai public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul elbow bump in Bangkok - Thai PBS World

Do not adjust your monitor, that’s what actually happened yesterday in Bangkok. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Thailand’s efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world, and for being the first country outside of China to identify and report the virus.

The WHO’s Dr Daniel Kertesz made the comments while meeting with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for discussions on the global coronavirus situation. Anutin told the media that Kertesz also praised Thailand’s promotion of social distancing as a means of preventing the accelerating spread of the the disease.

Kertesz says the WHO recommends four preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap or sanitiser, avoidance of touching the face to prevent the virus accessing the body’s “soft entrances” (eyes, nose and mouth), social distancing and covering the mouth and nose with the sleeve or a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Dr Supaporn Watchaprueksadee, deputy chief of Thailand’s Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, confirmed the first Covid-19 case in Thailand, a female Chinese tourist from Wuhan who was infected on January 9, two days before China announced the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city.

Supaporn and her team studied the DNA of the virus, obtained from a nasal swab, and found it matched a strain of coronavirus usually found in a species of bat.

The Thaiger – Whilst the Thai Health Minister basks in the warm glow of the WHO praise, Thailand has registered another 89 cases today (Saturday). And Phuket island is reeling following disclosures of 5 Covid-19 cases on the island which were denied for weeks before.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก4 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending