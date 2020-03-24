Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats | The Thaiger

UPDATE: Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.

Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.

Case 19 is a 56 year old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on March 18.

Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.

Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th

Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.

Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.

Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.

Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.

Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand health officials have reported 106 new Covid-19 coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 827 in the Kingdom. The number of new cases is lower than the 122 recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Public Health has also reported 3 additional deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.

A Public Health Ministry spokesman says the 3 deaths were patients who had previous health complications, including a 70 year old man with tuberculosis, a 45 year old man with diabetes and a 79 year old man with unspecified health problems.

Meanwhile local media are reporting 4 new cases in Phuket, including an unnamed medical official.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 766 still being treated in hospitals. The cabinet will meet today to discuss a raft additional measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Phuket People’s Voice | Newshawk Phuket

