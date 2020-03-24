Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services
A lockdown of all but essential services has been declared for Phuket, echoing the ‘lockdown’ in Bangkok and surrounding provinces over the weekend. The Thaiger has just received an English version but awaiting an internet-friendly version which we will publish ASAP. But here are the main things you need to know.
“The Phuket Province mandates to additionally temporarily close the following establishments which cater to large groups of persons and movement of persons which could cause further spread of Covid-19 as follows,,,
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism call centre flooded with complaints over cancellations
Thailand’s Tourism Department and its recently opened complaint centre are being flooded with complaints from would-be tourists about cancellations due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. More than 2000 have filed complaints, and the department says refunds will be difficult.
The outbreak has bashed global travel, resulting in Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways, among others, temporarily stopping all international routes. Thai Smilesuspended all international routes yesterday.
Taweesak Wanichcharoen, director-general of the Tourism Department, says passengers and travellers who are having difficulty getting refunds from tour operators can contact the complaint centre. He says the high number of cases registered at the centre, open for less than a month, indicates several conflicts between consumers and tour operators, who have their own issues with airlines and refunds, which are likely to to be prolonged. He says the influx of complaints began after the government postponed the Songkran holidays, a traditional period for Thais to travel.
The department is working on a case-by-case basis to reach acceptable solutions and avoid lawsuits. It seeks cooperation from the Transport Ministry to devise more effective solutions. Taweesak acknowledged it will be rare for tourists to receive a full refund.
“With tourism hit hard by the coronavirus, we need to revise refund regulations to avoid repeating this problem in the future.”
The department plans to propose to the cabinet today approval of aid for tour operators, including the return of registration deposits to all licensed companies. About 14,000 tour companies can expect to receive 70% of their deposits by April if the cabinet approves the move and it’s officially announced in the Royal Gazette.
Taweesak says the department plans to spend at least a billion baht from the total budget of 1.4 billion. The caveat is that once the situation improves, tour operators must return the deposit to the department.
There are four types of deposits, ranging from 200,000 baht for outbound tourism, 100,000 baht for inbound tourism, 50,000 baht for domestic tourism and 10,000 baht for tourism in specific areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
Yep, this means Pattaya as well. The governor of Chon Buri province today signed an order for the closure of additional businesses “until the situation improves,” to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around the major party town of Pattaya.
The order includes the closure of following:
- Water parks and public swimming pools (Privately owned pools are at the discretion of thehi owners, including condos. Some condos have chosen to close, some have not. The decision rests with condominium management.)
- Amusement parks (This appears to include public playgrounds.)
- Amulet and trinket markets
- Internet shops and gaming cafes
- Pool halls, chess clubs, snooker halls, darts clubs and other attractions of this nature where people tend to gather
- Arcades and entertainment style tourist attractions
- Bowling alleys
The order is in addition to all entertainment-style venues previously ordered closed. The previous end date of closures was April 1. Officially, this has not changed is likely to be extended “until the situation improves” as well.
The order also says people should avoid gathering on all Chon Buri beaches from 8pm-6am.
“This is not an order but a request, as public beaches are owned by the Ministry of the Interior and are thus public land, which would require a decree from the absolute top level of authority to close and would affect the entire nation.”
The order says golf courses may stay open but clubhouses, tournaments, contests and meeting style activities must be closed or are prohibited. Precautions must be taken and large groups are forbidden.
The order also says beaches must ensure at least 1.5 metres between beach chairs, and chairs must only be used during daylight hours.
It specifically addresses markets, many of which have been very busy in recent days, stating that markets must have designated entry and exit points. All visitors to markets must be provided hand sanitizer and proper precautions taken. Crowds should be controlled and people should not be gather to drink or socialise.
Restaurants may remain open, but the exception is made for eating, not for people to gather in groups and drink and socialisee. Proper hygiene standards and distance between patrons must be followed. People are encouraged to stay home, but the order doesn’t represent a shutdown or lockdown order and are free to move about as they wish.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Olympics postponement may be ‘inevitable’ due to Covid-19
Today Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe, says “postponing the Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic may become inevitable”, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said a delay was being considered as pressure grows from athletes and sports bodies.
Meanwhile Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees announced they will not send teams to the Games if they are held this summer, prioritising the health of their athletes and the general public, calling on the IOC and International Paralympic Committee to postpone the Games as a part of our collective responsibility to protect our communities.
And Australian cheif de mission, Ian Chesterman, says…
“The Australia’s Olympic committee told athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern-hemisphere summer of 2021. It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,”
Comments from the Japanese PM were the first acknowledgement that the 2020 games may not open as scheduled on July 24, as the corona virus advances across the globe causing unprecedented chaos. The IOC is responsible for making any final decision on the Games, and has come under increasing pressure as the coronavirus crisis grows.
For weeks, Japan and Olympic officials have held the line that preparations are moving ahead to hold the Games as scheduled, but there has been increasing pressure from sports federations and athletes whose training has been thrown into confusion (turmoil). Abe told the parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a “complete” Games.
“If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone. However cancellation is not an option,” Abe said, using comments from IOC chief Thomas Bach, saying “it would not solve any problem and would help nobody”.
“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes.
The IOC warned that the logistics of postponing the Games were extremely complicated, with venues potentially unavailable, millions of hotel nights already booked and a packed international sports calendar.
“These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”
The IOC has also shifted its position on the Games, issuing a statement yesterday saying it was stepping up planning for different scenarios, including postponement. It said it would hold detailed discussions on the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games. A decision should come within the next four weeks.
The virus has already had an impact, with qualifiers cancelled and celebratory events scaled back. Despite the measures, tens of thousands of people flocked to a cauldron displaying the flame in northeastern Japan, raising fears about whether the relay can be held safely.
9 time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis, and also the head of French athletics, says…
“I just think it’s really difficult for an athlete to prepare, to train, to keep their motivation if there’s complete uncertainty. That’s the hardest thing, I think a more comfortable situation would be to wait two years and put it in the Olympic year with the Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022) and then make it kind of a celebratory Olympic year.”
The head of the French athletics federation Andre Giraud, also said the postponement was inevitable.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services
Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats
Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths UPDATE: 9 new cases in Phuket
Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee
Opportunities for 2020 export growth in Thailand
Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
Tourism call centre flooded with complaints over cancellations
Cabinet will look at proposal to help with home internet
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
Minor International pleads with Thai PM for a full lockdown
The Thaiger top 10 ways to cope with self-isolation
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
7-Eleven to hire 20,000 delivery staff across Thailand
Cash handouts to be proposed tomorrow
Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
- Cases4 days ago
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: 89 new cases in Thailand, Italian attempts fail to control escalation in cases
- China3 days ago
Chinese tourist packing their bags to come back to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand confirms 89 new Covid-19 cases, 411 total
- Cases3 days ago
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand closes many of its land borders
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested for deliberately trying to contaminate Bangkok lift – VIDEO