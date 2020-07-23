Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers | The Thaiger

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is being urged to relax stringent visa restrictions for foreign teachers and students. The Association of Private School and Non-Formal Education delivered a letter to the government with the request, as many schools, colleges and universities find themselves without foreign teachers due to the burden of paperwork.

If the move is successful foreign teachers and students already in Thailand won’t need to leave the country to upgrade their visas. The association’s chief has asked that foreign teachers and students already in the kingdom be permitted to stay legally until the end of the month so universities can prepare work permits and student visas.

Under the proposal, foreign teachers with expired work permits would also be given 30 extra days to enable them to apply for a new permit. Foreign nationals on tourist visas would also not be forced to leave the country before upgrading to non-immigration education visas, as they would normally be required to.

The same would go for foreign students in Thailand on other types of visas.

A spokesman said the education sector is facing a shortage of foreign teachers.

“Many have left due to the pandemic and they need to be encouraged to come back with easier visa requirements.”

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News