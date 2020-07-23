Chon Buri sees large anti-government rally | The Thaiger

Politics
Chon Buri sees large anti-government rally
The eastern province of Chon Buri was the scene of a peaceful anti-government protest yesterday evening. The rally attracted a large crowd who afterward cleaned Bang Saen beach.
The demonstration comes on the heels of several larger protests in Bangkok and elsewhere this week, and was led by a group calling themselves the Youth Liberation Front. No official number of participants was announced but while estimates by organisers and law enforcement varied, the event was peaceful.
Police monitored the scene but did not interfere. Local officials were also present, but only to help control traffic and observe, ostensibly to ensure physical distancing and Covid-19 precautions were observed such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Organisers of the protest are made 3 demands which corresponded with the demands at protests in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Ubon:
- Dissolve Parliament
- Rewrite the Consitution
- Stop official and unofficial harassment and prosecution of protesters and activists.
Without giving details, protesters have said that if these demands aren’t met within a few weeks, they’ll step up the severity and intensity of protests.
After the rally the crowd went to Bang Saen beach were collected trash and cleaned the area, telling reporters they wanted to show they support the general community.
The government has repeatedly said that the recently extended Emergency Decree is not political and has nothing to do with protests. It removed a ban on public gatherings from the decree this week, but warned that political rallies must still follow public assembly laws. The Chon Buri provincial government gave no public statement on the rally or whether they felt any laws were broken.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand.
Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are doing little to revive economies that previously relied on thousands of daily arrivals, not less than a hundred.
In Phuket, Monday morning, there were only three domestic flights out of the airport terminal, all to Bangkok. The Thaiger was flying on an Air Asia flight, probably 60% full. Even the most optimistic travel consultants are wondering how long even the lean and mean low-cost airlines can keep flying with limited passengers, on limited flights and most of their fleet still gathering dust on airfields around the country.
On Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, the situation is even worse than its Phuket and Pattaya cousins with beaches almost entirely empty. The streets of Koh Samui are eerily quiet. Along Chaweng’s Beach Road, a famous tourist magnet, shopping and party zone, shuttered shops stretch all the way along the beach strip.
In the months before, over the traditional Thai tourism ‘high season’ Samui had been buzzing with traffic. Now, taxi drivers sit idle on the roadside with little chance of passing customers. There are now more soi dogs lazing on the Beach Road than taxis sitting kerbside.
Nearly 40 million tourists made their way to Thailand in 2019, attracted by the spectacular beaches, ornate temples, famous cuisine and exotic culture. In 2020, the country will struggle to reach even 20% of that.
Since April, Thailand has imposed a ban on all incoming passenger flights. Then in June, politicians, eager to restart the tourist economy, started chatting about travel bubbles with other low-risk cities and countries. But the number of infected Thai repatriates, and the resurgence of Covid-19 in some of the previously low-risk countries, has shelved any idea of travel bubbles appearing any time soon.
For now, Thailand’s borders remain largely shut to almost all foreigners. Certainly there are no tourists being allowed into the country to populate the bars and shops in the country’s most popular tourists areas. Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for marketing communication at the TAT, says that during previous crises, revenue and passenger traffic dropped up to 20%.
“This year, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause a 80% fall in revenues. It’s a huge impact.”
As the country started re-opening shops in a rollout of ‘re-opening phases’ during May and June, shops eagerly opened their doors around the country hoping to restart their businesses. Restaurants, retailers, shopping centres, service industries. Even the bars and pubs were allowed to re-open from the start of July.
But now many of these small businesses have shut up shop again with their enthusiasm for re-opening replaced with a reality that there are just a lot fewer customers than before. In tourist hotspots like Pattaya, Patong (the main tourist town in Phuket) and Samui, the previously busy tourist magnets are now virtually ghost towns. In other parts of the country, certainly around Bangkok, Thai life is resuming swiftly but this time, without foreign tourists.
Lloyd Maraville, the GM of Nora Buri resort and spa in Samui reports that, of his hotel’s 144 rooms, about 100 remain empty, though this will fall to 85 over the coming holiday weekend.
“Government measures might sustain hotels for a while but it will not be a long-term solution. Profit is out of the question at this moment, we just want to maintain the resort.”
The GM of another 5 star hotel in Kata, Phuket, who asked not be named, said that his resort is re-opening 10 rooms, instigated by the Government’s domestic tourism stimulus package, and intend keeping those rooms open with a skeleton staff.
“We’ve sold out most of the rooms for the long weekend but don’t know where the tourists will be coming from after that. But we have to remain optimistic.”
In Koh Samui, businesses remain focused on basic survival for now, doing whatever they can to find a few customers just to pay for their skeleton staff and rent. Last month it was reported that nearly 100 local hotel owners were having to put up their properties for sale in Samui.
Many more, in Samui and other parts of the country, remain closed indefinitely.
Weather
Sudden downpour floods Pattaya’s main roads
More rain in Pattaya today brining flooding to some of the ‘usual’ spots and affecting traffic. The mid-afternoon downpour flooded Pattaya’s major arteries, causing water up to 50 centimetres deep on some of the roads, including (of course) Beach Road. The rain battered the seaside city for around 2 hours.
The Bangkok-Pattaya motorway was also hit by the sudden downpour but the water quickly drained away. It took the water a good hour to subside in the worst affected areas.
The hardest hit areas were in Bang Lamung’s Nong Yai, where some areas ended up under 1 metre of water, high enough to submerge a car.
Niyom Kongsan told Bangkok Post that he was trying to drive his car out of the worst flooded areas and find an alternative soi to Sukhumvit Road, but the current was so strong it took control of his car “most of it sank beneath the water”.
Weather.com forecasts rain for the rest of the week around Pattaya although unlikely to be as heavy as this afternoon.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Welfare officials visit homeless people living in Pattaya’s abandoned bars
Social welfare officials have paid a visit to a group of homeless people in Pattaya, who have taken refuge in some of the city’s abandoned beer bar complexes. Following a report in The Pattaya News, officials pledged to allow those living there to continue to do so and to provide them with further help. Most of them have lost their livelihoods and have no money as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.
Staff from the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Centre, as well as members of the Pattaya Social Development Office, are attempting to persuade those living in the bars to take up residence at the Homeless Protection facility instead.
It’s understood 2 families who are not from the Chon Buri area, have spoken to officials and explained that they are from Chaiyaphum and Buriram provinces in the north-east of the country. They say they want to return home to their relatives but don’t have the funds to do so. The Pattaya News reports that officials have now agreed to provide them with bus tickets to make the journey home.
Meanwhile, others living in the abandoned bars are understood to be thinking about taking up the offer of staying in the Homeless Protection facility, although officials say the decision is theirs alone and they cannot be forced to move there. Local authorities now say they will carry out regular checks on the people who remain living in the bars to ensure their safety. Attempts are also being made to secure new jobs for them to help them get back on their feet.
