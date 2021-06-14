Connect with us

Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok

Jack Arthur

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

Phot from J.G.'s collection.

The Director of the Bureau of Education says that almost 100% of teachers and school staff have been vaccinated, in Bangkok. The Bureau says the remaining staff will be inoculated today.

However, the 100% figure is only a reflection of public schools.

Bangkok schools, however, will remain closed for a further 2 weeks. Students are set to continue learning online until then.

According to Thai media, the situation will be re-evaluated at that time and decide what further measures need to be taken.

Schools were set to reopen today (albeit not in Bangkok)

Last week, government officials announced that schools would not reopen while infection rates remained high. The CCSA reported 3,355 new Covid-19 cases, today.

Hundreds of schools have been open since the beginning of the month in Lampang. However, the area did have any new infections in 5 days.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image
Andrew Reeve
2021-06-14 14:19

With all of the teachers and school staff now vaccinated in Bangkok, bring back the school children and do it in a phased basis and bring back the older Students as they are coming to the end of their schooling and will be preparing to do the Advanced National Educational Test.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending