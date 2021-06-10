Connect with us

Education

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand

Neill Fronde

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thai students will be heading back to traditional classrooms next week. (via PxHere)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced today that schools all across Thailand will reopen for the new school year on June 14. In-person classes will resume throughout most of the nation, though in Bangkok and 3 surrounding provinces, all learning will be remote.

After a meeting today, the CCSA announced the decision that they have given the go-ahead to the Education Ministry to start school in Thailand next week. With that permission granted, students will return to classes as Thai schools reopen nationwide next Monday, June 14.

While most provinces in Thailand have been deemed safe enough for children to return to traditional classrooms, the Covid-19 situation in the greater Bangkok region is still not stable. The CCSA has declared that on-site learning in classrooms must be banned in 4 provinces in the region while schools in the other 73 provinces reopen.

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan are 4 of the provinces most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In those provinces, students will not be heading back to school campuses, but instead will be planted in front of computer screens for online learning. Perhaps they can take advantage of the clever filters a local design studio created for online learning students.

The assistant spokesperson for the CCSA pointed out that schools may still be shut locally if communicable disease committees in individual provinces see safety issues. Any area that has and Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks may still have local officials choose to shut down in-person learning for schools.

As schools reopen and students head back to classrooms, Thailand is getting a taste of normalcy after the enduring Covid-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Education1 hour ago

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Myanmar2 hours ago

UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Tourism4 hours ago

14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10
Business5 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand5 hours ago

Man warns public of online durian scam
Southeast Asia6 hours ago

Defrocked American priest on trial in East Timor for alleged child sex abuse
World6 hours ago

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

More than 300 people in 11 provinces infected with Delta Covid-19 variant
Thailand7 hours ago

Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing
Drugs7 hours ago

Large-scale methamphetamine production emerges in Cambodia during pandemic
Best of8 hours ago

Top 5 things to study while on vacation in Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending