Education
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced today that schools all across Thailand will reopen for the new school year on June 14. In-person classes will resume throughout most of the nation, though in Bangkok and 3 surrounding provinces, all learning will be remote.
After a meeting today, the CCSA announced the decision that they have given the go-ahead to the Education Ministry to start school in Thailand next week. With that permission granted, students will return to classes as Thai schools reopen nationwide next Monday, June 14.
While most provinces in Thailand have been deemed safe enough for children to return to traditional classrooms, the Covid-19 situation in the greater Bangkok region is still not stable. The CCSA has declared that on-site learning in classrooms must be banned in 4 provinces in the region while schools in the other 73 provinces reopen.
Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan are 4 of the provinces most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In those provinces, students will not be heading back to school campuses, but instead will be planted in front of computer screens for online learning. Perhaps they can take advantage of the clever filters a local design studio created for online learning students.
The assistant spokesperson for the CCSA pointed out that schools may still be shut locally if communicable disease committees in individual provinces see safety issues. Any area that has and Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks may still have local officials choose to shut down in-person learning for schools.
As schools reopen and students head back to classrooms, Thailand is getting a taste of normalcy after the enduring Covid-19 pandemic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
