Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Today: 324 schools open in Lampang
Today, 324 schools across 13 districts in Lampang, a northern Thai province, opened their doors for the first semester in the “New Normal” system.
At one Lampang school where 4,000 students attend, Boonwart Wittayalai, students are set to alternate the days they go to school. Before entering a classroom, students must wash their hands with alcohol gel. One gate is open so students can be temperature checked. Students must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is to wear masks.
In just under 2 weeks, all of the 324 schools in the province should be open.
The province has reported no new infections in the past 5 days.
The Thaiger reported last month on Lampang’s commendable vaccine registration numbers, which were second only to Bangkok, in a province of just 740,000 people.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysia imposes lockdown
Starting today, Malaysia imposed a strict lockdown on its country.
The region avoided the first Covid-19 wave, thanks largely to decisive action: closing borders, issuing curbs. However, Southeast Asia has become the new Covid-19 epicentre, as their efforts to curb outbreaks have been impeded by recent Covid outbreaks, glacial slow vaccine rollouts, and citizens who have restriction fatigue.
Malaysia has been hit particularly hard. The region has had almost 3 thousand deaths and over half a million infections with a population of 32 million. Religious gatherings have added fuel to the fire that already had heat and oxygen. The country is now in what officials call a “total lockdown”. Only essential businesses are allowed to stay open, such as supermarkets and medical clinics. Schools are mostly closed. Traveling throughout the country has been reduced to a distant memory since it was banned months ago.
Despite mounting calls for tougher action, the new lockdown will intensify the struggle for many businesses that were already barely getting by. 42 year old Lilian Chua, who owns a hair salon, calls the effects of Covid-19 on small businesses like her own “devastating”.
Under 6% of Malaysia’s population has received the initial dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Southeast Asia: The new covid-19 epicentre
Some western countries appear to have turned the tide against Covid-19 (China and India have also administered between 640 million and 208 million doses, respectively). The middle East is showing promise in vaccinating its citizens. But health experts predict some countries could be months or even weeks from being able to come out on the other side of their current ‘waves’. The attention is now on Southeast Asia.
As infections jump, a new round of restrictions has come into play. Electronic companies have had to lockdown factories, construction sites have been ravaged by new cases, vaccination programs are helter-skelter. Japan, on the cusp of the Olympic games, has a divided public consensus on holding the games in light of their current Covid struggles. Malaysia is seeing new cases on par with India: contextually, India has more than a billion people.
Thailand has seen the death toll jump 10 times from what it was 2 months prior. Vietnam is testing all of Ho Chi Minh out of fears of all the new variants traversing the globe.
Despite a positive outlook for the West, global cooperation is needed more than ever. The world’s economy is not localised to one nation or one country, it’s a world economy. Likewise, for Covid-19, it’s not one countries’ problem. It’s the world’s problem.
As Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned last month…
A year from now we’ll be in really much better shape than we are now, but there’ll be other countries that won’t be. The quicker we get the rest of the world protected, the more secure will our protection be.
SOURCE: CNN Our World Data Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Countries push back against being associated with variants, new system may be coming soon
It is one thing to hear a foreign country be connected to the name of a virus, it’s another thing when it’s your country. It feels personal. Last week, many Thais were incensed to have their country associated with a Covid variant. Likewise, the Indian government has called for having all references to the “Indian Variant” scrubbed from social media. They say it is not scientifically accurate and gives their country a negative connotation.
Viruses and variants are commonly named using Pango, which takes hundreds of lineages to show the evolution of the virus through each new outbreak. Lineages are ascribed to significant mutations and epidemiological events, i.g., the virus taking a trip to a different country. It’s a system that is used worldwide, using a code of letters and numbers.
However, this complex system of letters and numbers can be a mouthful to say, so a shorthand has been developed where people refer to the variant by the country it was first detected in.
The World Health Organization has cautioned against this shortcut. This would be in line with the 2015 guideline on naming a human infectious disease. A guideline that is wary about using a signifier such as a specific city, country, or continent, or another location. Albeit, some diseases are still immutably linked to a location, such as the Spanish Flu or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Who scientist, says that an overhaul is coming to the naming of a virus that will be akin to the way tropical storms are named. The organization hopes this will decrease stigmatization and motivate countries to be more transparent with sequencing results, thus making it easier for the layperson to grasp.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Today: 324 schools open in Lampang
Body found in water off Patong
Malaysia imposes lockdown
Southeast Asia: The new covid-19 epicentre
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Countries push back against being associated with variants, new system may be coming soon
Top 5 Muay Thai Boxing Stadiums
Good Morning Thailand | C-19 Vaccines – Yes? No?, Thailand re-opening latest, Phuket Sandbox
State of emergency extended in Japan
60-day “Covid” visa extension now allows stays until late September
Thai Brewers Association asks for reprieve from alcohol ban
Thai government allegedly ticked-off with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
Police officers arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok kidnap
Government unsure if local administration budgets can be used to buy vaccines
Top 8 Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Over 2 dozen assault rifles missing from military base in Narathiwat
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Emergency Decree extended a 12th time, until July 31
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues