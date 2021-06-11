Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Online learning only for schools in Bangkok and other dark red provinces
The government’s Covid-19 task force says students at schools in Bangkok and other dark red provinces will not have on-site classes while infection rates remain high. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says online learning will be used in 4 central provinces when schools re-open on June 14: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.
So far, the third wave of Covid-19, by far Thailand’s worst, has seen the start of the new school term postponed twice. Apisamai Srirangson from the CCSA says schools in the 4 dark red provinces can use either online classes or on-air learning, whereby lessons are broadcast on special TV channels, with homework delivered to students’ homes.
The Bangkok Post reports that schools in areas where on-site classes can resume must pass the “Thai Stop Covid Plus” standard, which will test education establishments on their ability to deliver education safely. Once they’ve passed the checks, they must apply to their provincial communicable disease office for permission to re-open.
Meanwhile, in Bangkok, a dedicated Line chat allows parents, teachers, and students to communicate and facilitates the distribution of assignments and submission of homework. Apisamai says trials of the system have been taking place since May 17, when the school term was supposed to resume. She adds that the majority of teachers and other school staff have now been vaccinated.
“The CCSA meeting has also been told that almost 60% of teachers, staff, handymen and security guards at schools nationwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
