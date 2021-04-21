74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution | Thaiger

Thailand’s Health Ministry says it may prosecute a number of Covid-19 patients who refused to be treated at field hospitals. It’s understood the 74 patients, most of whom are from so-called “hi so” families in Bangkok, told officials that a stay in a field hospital would be “inconvenient”. Instead, deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha says the patients decided to stay at home, thereby violating the communicable disease law.

“Every Covid-19 patient must be taken care of by medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health at a ministry medical facility, otherwise they violate the communicable disease law. The ministry is considering taking legal action against those who have refused to follow ministry regulations.”

The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry says the patients in question are from the Thong Lor cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues in the capital. Sathit says the patients told officials they would only stay in private rooms in hospitals. He adds that it is vital that all infected people are hospitalised, as severe symptoms can develop at any time and patients need to be monitored by qualified medical workers.

He points to the case of the Thai actor Kom Chuanchen to prove his point. The celebrity initially only developed mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and was able to communicate normally. However, he is now in intensive care with breathing problems.

In other news, police in Bangkok have summoned 2 executives from clubs in the capital for questioning. Kiattipong Khamtai and Decha Pilalee from the Krystal Club and Emerald Lounge are accused of violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease law and will be questioned on May 3 at Thong Lor police station. The latest wave of infections, including the B117 or UK strain, is widely thought to have arisen from parties at both clubs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

