74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution | Thaiger

74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it may prosecute a number of Covid-19 patients who refused to be treated at field hospitals. It’s understood the 74 patients, most of whom are from so-called “hi so” families in Bangkok, told officials that a stay in a field hospital would be “inconvenient”. Instead, deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha says the patients decided to stay at home, thereby violating the communicable disease law.
“Every Covid-19 patient must be taken care of by medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health at a ministry medical facility, otherwise they violate the communicable disease law. The ministry is considering taking legal action against those who have refused to follow ministry regulations.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry says the patients in question are from the Thong Lor cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues in the capital. Sathit says the patients told officials they would only stay in private rooms in hospitals. He adds that it is vital that all infected people are hospitalised, as severe symptoms can develop at any time and patients need to be monitored by qualified medical workers.
He points to the case of the Thai actor Kom Chuanchen to prove his point. The celebrity initially only developed mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and was able to communicate normally. However, he is now in intensive care with breathing problems.
In other news, police in Bangkok have summoned 2 executives from clubs in the capital for questioning. Kiattipong Khamtai and Decha Pilalee from the Krystal Club and Emerald Lounge are accused of violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease law and will be questioned on May 3 at Thong Lor police station. The latest wave of infections, including the B117 or UK strain, is widely thought to have arisen from parties at both clubs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
• Nonthaburi, directly to Bangkok’s north and west along the Chao Phraya River, has now had additional restrictions added to the provincial measures imposed over the weekend. The new measures are effective from today and will apply until further notice.
Amulet trading venues and all public swimming pools, including including the community areas in housing estates and condo, must remain closed.
The Nonthaburi communicable disease committee, chaired by the governor, has also imposed limits on people visiting fitness clubs, banned group sauna areas, group exercises or group activities.
• In Surat Thani the governor has issued a specific warning to anyone who doesn’t wear a cloth or medical face mask while outdoors, will face prosecution and maximum fine of 20,000 baht. This will also apply to Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.
“The new measure is necessary because many people in the province are not wearing face masks when they are outside their homes and are, therefore, increasing the risk of the spread of the virus.”
• In Ayutthaya, the local communicable disease committee has extended the closure of the province’s central farmers market. The extension goes into effect today for another 7 days.
The market was closed on Saturday after at least 17 people at shrimp restaurant tested positive for Covid-19, including the owners and their employees.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
No room at the inn – Bangkok hospitals turning away people seeking Covid tests
Today’s drop in newly reported infections by the CCSA has dampened Thai’s desire for a Covid test in and around Bangkok. Now, many hospitals around the city are restricting the numbers of patients tested. And if you want to be tested, Thai or foreigner, you better be ready to pay for it.
Thai Enquirer is reporting that at least 3 private hospitals are not accepting new Covid patients, including BNH Hospital, Praram 9 Hospital and Paolo Hospital in Phaholyotin. But even the latter, who had received a new batch of test kits, said they will take walk-ins but only from 0800 – 1700. The cost at Paolo Hospital is 4,500 baht.
According to Thai Enquirer, the city’s public hospitals are also limiting the number of new Covid tests. Thammasat University Hospital and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are doing tests but only on who they consider ‘at-risk’ communities, and only 100 tests per day. Taksin Hospital, on the west side of the Chao Phraya, is providing free Covid testing but, again, only people they consider ‘at-risk’ patients. None of them are providing the popular drive-through services. For the majority of the hospitals charging, costs for the tests are between 4,000 – 6,000 baht, depending on the patients and their perceived risk levels.
293 new infections were detected in Bangkok over the past 24 reporting period. 210 more cases were reported from provinces directly adjacent to Bangkok. Around the country there were 1,390 new cases reported this morning, down on yesterday and Saturday’s numbers but still well in excess of the numbers being reported in Thailand’s first and second waves.
Thailand provincial figures for Monday’s Covid cases
The NBT has published an infographic including all the provincial data on new Covid infections over the past 24 hours in Thailand. Note that some of the data is released by the provinces one day but not reported by the CCSA as a national tally until the following day.
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri, again, lead the way with the latest report. The provinces around Bangkok also feature heavily with today’s numbers. 63 of the country’s 77 provinces have all reported additional cases in the past 24 hours.
The CCSA earlier reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported.
3 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses, 14,851 people remain under state supervision.
