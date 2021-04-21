Thailand launches Covid-19 vaccine passport for international travel | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand launches Covid-19 vaccine passport for international travel
The Thai government has confirmed it is adopting a vaccine passport scheme, to provide vaccinated residents with proof of Covid-19 inoculation. The vaccine passport will be an official document which can be used by vaccinated people travelling abroad. Details of the scheme have now been published in the Royal Gazette, making it official.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Royal Gazette has also published the format of the vaccine passport, which has been approved by Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control. The cover contains text in English and Thai, which bears the department’s name and that of the Public Health Ministry. It carries the national emblem of Thailand, the garuda, and the wording, “Covid-19 Certificate of Vaccination”.
The vaccine passport also contains the owner’s name, as well as his or her national identification or passport number, and confirmation that the holder is vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s understood that only vaccines approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration or by the World Health Organisation, will be recognised in the vaccine passport scheme.
In order to be valid, the vaccine passport must be signed by an approved disease control official. The Royal Gazette has published an order from the Department of Disease Control authorising 6 such officials to sign the document.
Each vaccine passport is for individual use only. Parents of children under the age of 7 will be required to sign their document for them, while people who cannot write will be required to provide a fingerprint.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
A doctor at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says 7 people developed temporary partial paralysis after receiving a Covid-19 jab. The 7 were all inoculated with CoronaVac, the vaccine from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech. All were in the east of the country, with 6 in Rayong and 1 in Chon Buri.
Dr Thiravat Hemachudha says all 7 improved after they were given medication to dissolve blood clots. The side-effects were reported to the Public Health Ministry, with Thiravat saying the adverse effects might have been caused by a particular batch of vaccines, as opposed to the vaccine itself.
Meanwhile, another Chulalongkorn doctor warns that this third wave of the virus is proving highly contagious, with an increase in the number of seriously ill patients in intensive care. According to a Bangkok Post report, Dr Opass Putcharoen says that, in the first wave, the presence of the virus in a patient’s body would decline after 7 days and, even if that patient tested positive, the virus could not be cultured. In the current wave however, the virus can still be cultured after 10 days, meaning it is lingering in the body for longer.
Opass adds that a growing number of young people who test positive are developing pneumonia. He says that in the first and second wave, patients at risk of serious illness would show those symptoms around 7 days after infection. In the current wave, severe symptoms are developing much quicker, requiring a quicker diagnosis of pneumonia and the administration of appropriate treatment. He expects more severe cases to arrive in intensive care units this week.
Opass says a more widespread distribution of vaccines is vital to preventing community transmission of the highly-contagious B117 strain, also known as the UK variant. The PM has confirmed that the government is in talks with Pfizer to procure between 5 and 10 million doses of the US manufacturer’s vaccine. A panel has also been set up to consider a proposal to allow the private sector to procure vaccines from suppliers other than the government’s chosen 2 of AstraZeneca and Sinovac.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PM says safety was the reason behind limited vaccine procurement
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha says the limited procurement of Covid-19 vaccines was for safety reasons, as well as being based on the situation in the country at the time.
“Initially, the purchases Thailand made were based on the situation at that time, when we were successful in containing the outbreak.”
He was responding to criticism from several quarters about the slow pace of the vaccine rollout, as the country finds itself in the grip of a third wave. The PM says the decisions made around vaccine procurement were made based on safety concerns, saying some of the vaccines were using new technology. He says now that their efficacy has been shown elsewhere, Thailand is looking at ways to obtain them.
“Let me be clear. It’s not that we acted too late or too little. Everything depends on the situation at a given time. We didn’t want to subject people to risk when the vaccine was first produced. Several countries opted to do the same.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the PM insists he has listened to the criticism on social media, as well as calls for the private sector to be allowed to import jabs directly from other manufacturers and not just AstraZeneca and Sinovac. A new panel has been set up to consider the initiative and is being led by senior medic, Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an adviser to the government’s Covid-19 task force.
Meanwhile, the PM says the government has requested price quotes from US manufacturer Pfizer, with plans to purchase between 5 and 10 million doses of that vaccine.
“I can’t confirm (whether Thailand will get it or not) but if all goes well, 5-10 million doses can be delivered as soon as July. The government is not dragging its feet.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Covid-19 infects 146 front line Thai medical workers
In the current third outbreak of Covid-19, 146 front line hospital and medical workers have been infected with the virus. This figure was confirmed by a spokesperson for the CCSA yesterday. Infected staff members have been isolated in mandatory quarantine since being diagnosed.
Contact tracing research found that about 33 of the medical staff contracted Covid-19 by being in direct contact or close proximity to family and friends of infected patients, and from patients who intentionally withheld details of their travel timeline. Patients have been reminded that the government announced intentions to prosecute those who don’t reveal important travel details or otherwise recklessly contribute to the spread of Covid-19 including fines of up to 20,000 baht.
The majority of those affected were doctors and nurses. Mandatory isolation for Covid-19 infected medical front line staff further exacerbates staffing shortages during the surge in Coronavirus infections requiring treatment. With hospitals filling up, doctors and nurses are in high demand and hospital staffing is stretched thin.
The Ministry of Public Health says that they’re hard at work to ensure hospitals, field hospitals, and the new “hospitel” hospital hotels are all well staffed with necessary medical officials to provide care for the growing number of Covid-19 patients.
The medical front line workers contracted Covid-19 treating patients from the clusters of outbreaks, mostly due to spread in entertainment venues around Thailand. Controversy has surrounded many of these outbreaks with police hunting the owners of elite society night clubs in Thong Lor in Bangkok and authorities struggling to get attendees to Phuket’s Kolour festival to come forward for a test.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
