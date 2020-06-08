Police officer faces scrutiny after flying helicopter onto temple grounds | The Thaiger

South
Police officer faces scrutiny after flying helicopter onto temple grounds
A high-ranking tourist police officer landed the department’s helicopter at a famous Buddhist temple in Southern Thailand. The senior regional officer for the Tourism Police Bureau parked the helicopter inside the compound of the Wat Chedi in Sichon, a district in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Why a car wouldn’t have been a sufficient means of transportation has not been addressed by officials at this stage.
The Bangkok Post says the officer is going to transferred to Tourist Police HQ after photos of the helicopter parked at the temple were posted on Facebook by an account known as “Watchdog.” The Watchdog account says police were there was also a truck full of 3 million firecrackers that were going to be an offering to the Ai Khai statue at the temple by a group of South Korean business people.
The Post says the temple responded, saying the police officer was there to monitor safety and coronavirus prevention measures. It’s unclear why he needed a helicopter for that.
The temple is highly revered by local people in the area.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Mother, pregnant woman among 5 arrested for drugs in Songkhla
A young woman carrying a baby and a pregnant woman were among 5 people caught using drugs in a raid at a rented house in Songkhla’s Thepha district. Local officials and volunteers surrounded the house after receiving a tip that people were using the property to take drugs and sell methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and crystal methamphetamine (“ya ice”) to young people in the community.
In addition to the 5 arrests, authorities seized methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 5 were the house’s owner, 26 year old Pailin Saengthawee; 24 year old Rohanee Tiewlor; 23 year old Hafeesha Musoyaena; 26 year old Natthanicha Ongyim, and a teenage boy whose name was withheld.
Pailin was holding her 5 month old baby in her lap when she was arrested. It was learned that her husband is serving a 9 month jail term in another drug case. The husband of Rohanee, who is 8 months pregnant, is also serving a 1 year prison term for a drug conviction. Officials say all confessed to using drugs at the house regularly. They were handed over to Thepha police for further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Monkeys drown in water tank after food and water shortage
15 monkeys were found dead in a water tank yesterday in Songkhla, near the Malaysian border. The province’s long-tailed macaque monkeys are facing a food shortage due to the lack of tourists in the area. Officials say the monkeys found yesterday must have been thirsty when they jumped in the 3 metre deep tank and drowned.
There hasn’t been much rain in the area, and no natural water sources to speak of. The tank was initially covered, but the lid went missing. The locals plan to build concrete lids for the water tanks to ensure the incident doesn’t happen again. The monkeys live a few kilometres away around Khao Tung Kuan Hill, which is frequented by tourists. A Trip Advisor reviewer said locals call it “Monkey Mountain.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic and the international travel restrictions, monkeys in tourist spots are getting hungry. Tours in Songkhla were cancelled earlier this year. With no tourists, the monkeys in the area were getting little foods so villagers have been feeding the monkeys who had become reliant on human assistance with their daily food needs. The local mayor says there’s about 4,000 monkeys in the area.
And monkeys in Hua Hin have reportedly made their way into town, digging through trash, looking for food due to the lack of tourists feeding them.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Trip Advisor | Khaosod English
South
Woman in southern Thailand accused of murdering daughter
A 54 year old woman, named by police as Prateep Chindawong, has been arrested for the murder of her 29 year old daughter in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Police say Chonthicha Jindawong was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.
Thai media reports say the accused had claimed her house was broken into and that the intruder killed her daughter as the young woman cried for help. The murder took place on April 11, with police working on the case since, trying to gather enough evidence to justify an arrest warrant.
Their suspicions were initially aroused when they discovered the window appeared to have been opened from the inside. One of the officers says this was done to give the impression someone had broken in.
“This must be done by someone who wanted to claim that an intruder broke into the house and killed her daughter.”
The murder is reportedly the result of a family dispute over the inheritance of a plot of land. Yesterday, the provincial court issued an arrest warrant for Prateep who is now in custody, charged with murder.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Khaosod
