First night of curfew: 299 arrested

From last night to this morning, police arrested 299 people across 10 provinces. The suspects were allegedly not adhering to the new curfew, says police spokesperson Yingyot Thepjamnong.

The breakdown of arrested is as follows:

57 arrested in Bangkok

187 arrested throughout: Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani

7 arrested in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon

48 arrested in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat

Police officers are instructed to enforce Covid preventive measures stringently. Inhabitants are asked to cooperate with said measures. However, anyone who sees “wrongdoing” can feel free to contact police at their hotline 191 and 1599

At least 148 checkpoints have been established throughout the 10 provinces. Bangkok has 88 checkpoints to itself. The new restrictions, which do not amount to a lockdown, commenced yesterday in the hope of beating back the tide of Covid infections.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

