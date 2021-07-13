Connect with us

Thailand

Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

The Thai Immigration Bureau is warning foreign residents and the general public to be careful of people who are impersonating as immigration police officers and asking for bribes or other payments. Apparently, the people posing as immigration officers are approaching individual foreigners and are inspecting establishments like factories, which tend to employ migrant workers. If approached by someone claiming to be an immigration police officer, the bureau says to ask to see a police identity card.

Immigration Bureau would like to inform you that if you see those with such behaviours or suspect someone is impersonating an immigration officer, please ask for a police identity card containing personal information such as a police rank, name, surname, organisation name for primary examination.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending